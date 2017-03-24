Sections

Bay Ridge–Bensonhurst

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Angel Guadrian Home / Facebook

Catholic Charities aims to turn Angel Guardian Home into senior housing

By Caroline Spivack
Dyker Heights: Call them guardian angels. Comments (3)
Brute swings umbrella at girlfriend but misses and clocks her relative instead

By Caroline Spivack
Bensonhurst: Get ready for your weekly run down of crimes from Bensonhurst’s 62nd Precinct. Comment

Burglar carts off high-tech construction gear from storage facility

By Caroline Spivack
Bay Ridge: The theft leads this week’s 68th Precinct police blotter. Comment

Friday, March 17, 2017

Photo by Georgine Benvenuto

Bay Ridge births new birthing center

By Caroline Spivack
Bay Ridge: They hope it’s the birth of something great. Comment

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Photo by Jordan Rathkopf

Meet Seamus, mascot of the Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Caroline Spivack
Fuzzy Brooklyn: Call it the luck of the labradoodle. Comment

Police: Woman violates restraining order and stabs ex in the thigh

By Caroline Spivack
Bensonhurst: Get ready for your weekly run down of crimes from Bensonhurst’s 62nd Precinct. Comment

Burglar steal cash and cards while guy’s in the shower

By Caroline Spivack
Bay Ridge: The theft leads this week’s 68th Precinct police blotter. Comment

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Community News Group / Caroline Spivack

What the truck?!? New sanitation trucks leave Bay Ridge streets littered with junk

By Caroline Spivack
Bay Ridge: They just can’t get enough junk in the trunk. Comments (6)
Photo by Jordan Rathkopf

Chabad of Bay Ridge paints new picture of Purim with arts fest

By Caroline Spivack
Bay Ridge: It was a multimedia Megillah! Comment

Monday, March 13, 2017

Photo by Georgine Benvenuto

Planned Parenthood supporters take aim at Rep. Donovan

By Caroline Spivack
Dyker Heights: Brooklynites lined 13th Avenue in front of Rep. Dan Donovan’s Dyker Heights office on March 8 demanding the pol protect Planned Parenthood’s funding after House Republicans unveiled a bill that seeks to effectively defund the reproductive health care provider. Comments (7)
