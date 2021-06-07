Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A New York City Transit bus crashed into a townhouse on Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Monday, according to Fire Department officials.

Department reps say their units responded at 1:55 pm to a report of a bus crashing into a house on the corner of Lincoln Road.

Multiple bus passengers were loaded onto an FDNY bus to be inspected for injuries, with none in need of transport to a hospital as of yet, according to the department. At least 17 people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries as of 2:50 pm.

Despite what looks like heavy damage, a spokesperson for the FDNY told Brooklyn Paper that he didn’t suspect the home would need to be torn down.

“As you pull that bus away, some things may fall but the overall structure looks sound,” said Jim Long.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.