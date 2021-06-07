Quantcast

BREAKING: Bus crashes into Prospect Lefferts Gardens home, injuring at least 17 people

By Ben Verde and Ben Brachfeld
A bus crashed into a rowhouse on the corner of Bedford Avenue and Lincoln Road.
Photo by Ben Brachfeld

A New York City Transit bus crashed into a townhouse on Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Monday, according to Fire Department officials.

Department reps say their units responded at 1:55 pm to a report of a bus crashing into a house on the corner of Lincoln Road. 

Multiple bus passengers were loaded onto an FDNY bus to be inspected for injuries, with none in need of transport to a hospital as of yet, according to the department. At least 17 people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries as of 2:50 pm.

Bus passengers were loaded onto an FDNY vehicle.Photo by Ben Brachfeld

Despite what looks like heavy damage, a spokesperson for the FDNY told Brooklyn Paper that he didn’t suspect the home would need to be torn down.

“As you pull that bus away, some things may fall but the overall structure looks sound,” said Jim Long.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates. 

Ben Verde

A third generation Brooklynite, Ben Verde is living the dream covering Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Crown Heights, and Prospect Lefferts Gardens for his hometown newspaper. Verde's name first graced the pages of Brooklyn Paper in 2018 as an intern covering the Brooklyn Cyclones.

