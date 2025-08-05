Clark Street station reopens to commuters after awning collapse caused by ‘severe disrepair’

The Clark Street subway station reopened on Tuesday, days after an awning collapsed outside one of the station’s entrances.

The Brooklyn Heights station, home to the 2 and 3 trains, welcomed riders back at around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 5. Trains are making stops at Clark Street in both directions, the MTA confirmed.

Department of Buildings inspectors have concluded their investigation of the awning collapse, the agency said, and the partial vacate order for the building has been lifted.

A DOB spokesperson said the 100 Henry St. awning collapsed due to the “severe disrepair of the steel beams, which were completely corroded through at multiple locations,” a DOB spokesperson said. The agency issued two violations to the property owner for “failure to properly maintain” two awnings at the site.

The awning came down at about 7:08 a.m. on Aug. 3, less than a day after the metro area experienced a rare earthquake — though it does not appear that the tremor caused the collapse. No injuries were reported.

“We are grateful that no one was hurt in this incident,” the DOB spokesperson said. “Property owners should be aware that they have an important legal responsibility to properly upkeep their buildings in a safe condition. As we saw with this awning collapse earlier this week, failing to implement appropriate maintenance procedures can result in extreme hazards for the public.”

One local said he was “not surprised” by the collapse.

“Anyone who’s used this subway station or walked through the building knows it has not been taken care of,” he said. “It has smelled like sewage, disgustingly, for many months inside. There are constant leaks underground.”

Council Member Lincoln Restler, who represents the area, had been pushing to get the station reopened since it closed on Sunday following the incident. He was at the scene when scaffolding was being installed around the collapsed structure on Monday, and said on X that the scaffolding was intended to “reinforce the marquee & ensure safety.”

