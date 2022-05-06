Quantcast

Police & Fire

East Flatbush man charged for sexual assault of 13-year-old in Brownsville

A surveillance image of the suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy in Brownsville on May 2.
NYPD

A 32-year-old East Flatbush resident was arrested and charged Friday morning for sexually assaulting a minor in Brownsville on Monday.

Police say the suspect, Christopher Fiesco, approached a 13-year-old boy in the vicinity of Rockaway Parkway and Winthrop Street at around 3:49 pm and struck up a conversation. Fiesco then allegedly told the youngster he had a knife and forcibly directed him to an “unknown location,” where he proceeded to sexually assault him.

The young boy was taken to an area hospital for evaluation but was uninjured, physically, cops said.

Fiesco, who was arrested within the confines of the 77th Precinct, has been charged with sex abuse, luring a child to commit a felony, and a criminal sex act.

In Brooklyn’s 67th Precinct, where the incident occurred, crime is up year-to-date in all but one of the seven major crime categories — rape. In that category, reports are down just slightly, to 9 incidents year-to-date as of May 1, compared to 11 in that same time frame last year.

Citywide, reports of rape are up over 10 percent year-to-date, with 509 cases reported as of May 1, as opposed to 460 at the same point in 2021.

About the Author

Meaghan McGoldrick

As editor-in-chief of Brooklyn Paper, Meaghan leads a team of stellar reporters. Her gig here rounds out close to a decade in local news, with bylines in the Home Reporter, Brooklyn Spectator, and Brooklyn Eagle. She enjoys boxed wine, befriending bodega cats and chasing a good story.

