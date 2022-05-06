East Flatbush man charged for sexual assault of 13-year-old in Brownsville

A 32-year-old East Flatbush resident was arrested and charged Friday morning for sexually assaulting a minor in Brownsville on Monday.

Police say the suspect, Christopher Fiesco, approached a 13-year-old boy in the vicinity of Rockaway Parkway and Winthrop Street at around 3:49 pm and struck up a conversation. Fiesco then allegedly told the youngster he had a knife and forcibly directed him to an “unknown location,” where he proceeded to sexually assault him.

The young boy was taken to an area hospital for evaluation but was uninjured, physically, cops said.

Fiesco, who was arrested within the confines of the 77th Precinct, has been charged with sex abuse, luring a child to commit a felony, and a criminal sex act.

In Brooklyn’s 67th Precinct, where the incident occurred, crime is up year-to-date in all but one of the seven major crime categories — rape. In that category, reports are down just slightly, to 9 incidents year-to-date as of May 1, compared to 11 in that same time frame last year.

Citywide, reports of rape are up over 10 percent year-to-date, with 509 cases reported as of May 1, as opposed to 460 at the same point in 2021.