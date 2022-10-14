Quantcast

Police & Fire

Woman found stabbed to death inside Sunset Park apartment, man found dead outside from apparent fall

By
comments
Posted on
Screen Shot 2022-10-14 at 2.41.03 PM
A woman was found stabbed to death inside of a Sunset Park apartment building early Friday, and a man was found dead outside from after an apparent fall.
Google Maps

A man and woman were found dead at Sunset Park apartment building early Friday morning.

Neighbors reported hearing a commotion inside of a building near 53rd Street and Sixth Avenue and called 911 requesting a wellness check. When police arrived at around 2 a.m. they discovered a 61-year-old woman, laying unconscious and unresponsive in the apartment’s hallway, with multiple lacerations to her head, neck and upper torso.

Officers discovered a second victim — a 52-year-old man — on the ground outside of the building, unconscious and unresponsive, with signs of trauma indicative of a high fall. A knife was also found near the dead man, according to authorities.

Emergency medical services pronounced both the man and woman dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and the victims’ identities are being withheld pending proper family notification. Police did not have any additional information about the incident.

About the Author

Meaghan McGoldrick

As editor-in-chief of Brooklyn Paper, Meaghan leads a team of stellar reporters. Her gig here rounds out close to a decade in local news, with bylines in the Home Reporter, Brooklyn Spectator, and Brooklyn Eagle. She enjoys boxed wine, befriending bodega cats and chasing a good story.

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Brooklyn

Post an Event

View All Events…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Related Articles

More from Around New York