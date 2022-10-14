Woman found stabbed to death inside Sunset Park apartment, man found dead outside from apparent fall

A man and woman were found dead at Sunset Park apartment building early Friday morning.

Neighbors reported hearing a commotion inside of a building near 53rd Street and Sixth Avenue and called 911 requesting a wellness check. When police arrived at around 2 a.m. they discovered a 61-year-old woman, laying unconscious and unresponsive in the apartment’s hallway, with multiple lacerations to her head, neck and upper torso.

Officers discovered a second victim — a 52-year-old man — on the ground outside of the building, unconscious and unresponsive, with signs of trauma indicative of a high fall. A knife was also found near the dead man, according to authorities.

Emergency medical services pronounced both the man and woman dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and the victims’ identities are being withheld pending proper family notification. Police did not have any additional information about the incident.