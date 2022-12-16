BP Weekender: Six things to do in Brooklyn

Friday, Dec. 16

Winter ‘Putterland’: Play through a specially-decorated holiday themed course full of lights, music, and special effects! Plus, enjoy some drinks and check out the Shipwrecked’s escape rooms, arcade, and holiday souvenirs!

$16.99-$21.99, reserve a spot in advance. 3-11 p.m. at Shipwrecked, 621 Court St. between Halleck and Bay streets in Red Hook. Holiday course open through Jan. 2.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Family holiday bird count: Bundle up and head out for a bird count at Prospect Park! The Prospect Park Alliance will lead the count, which pays homage to annual nationwide bird census counts that help track bird populations all across the country.

Free. Counts at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 a.m at Prospect Park Audobon Center, 101 East Drive in Prospect Park.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Get lit with Brooklyn’s biggest menorah: Celebrate with your neighbors as Brooklyn’s largest Menorah is lit for the first time this season! Rabbi Shimon Hechy will lead the lighting and celebration, which will include live music, hot latkes, and gifts for the kids.

Free. 4 p.m. at Grand Army Plaza, Flatbush Avenue at Eastern Parkway in Prospect Heights.

Pet portrait painting night: Artist Matt Timms will set up shop at the Grand Army Bar to whip up watercolor portraits of your beloved pets while you sip cocktails and enjoy some oysters! Portraits are first come, first serve, and Matt can paint any kind of animal using digital reference photos.

Commissions start at $80. 4 p.m. at Grand Army Bar, 336 State St. between Hoyt and Bond streets in Boerum Hill.

All weekend long

CaribBeing holiday market: Shop a selection of handcrafted, unique items crafted by more than 20 Caribbean and Latinx artists and makers at the sixth annual CaribBeing Holiday Market Experience! This year’s marketplace features up to 30 craftsmen and women offering an array of beauty, culinary, clothing, houseware, jewelry and wellness items made right in Brooklyn’s Little Caribbean neighborhood or in their home countries.

Free to attend, registration encouraged. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at The Plaza at 300 Ashland, 300 Ashland Place between Lafayette Avenue and Hanson Place in Fort Greene. Open Wednesday-Sunday through Dec. 30.

Brooklyn Made Holiday Pop-Up: Support local businesses this holiday season at the Brooklyn Made Holiday Pop-Up Shop, curated by the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce!

Free to attend. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Makers Guild at Industry City, 51 35th St. between second and third avenues in Sunset Park. Open Dec. 16, 17 and 18, with additional dates through Dec. 30.