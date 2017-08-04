Sections

Not a shot! Anti-vax movement prompts Brooklynites to withhold inoculations from their pets

File photo by Alex Lau
Do not vaccinate: A growing, national anti-vaccination movement that claims the inoculations can cause autism in children has led Brooklyn pet-owners to withhold vaccines against deadly and spreadable diseases from their critters, according to local veterinarians.
By Colin Mixson
Brooklyn Paper
Call it an outbreak of stupidity.

Brooklynites are refusing to vaccinate their pets against virulent and potentially deadly illnesses as a result of a growing crusade against the life-saving inoculations, according to borough vets.

CNG

“We do see a higher number of clients who don’t want to vaccinate their animals,” said Dr. Amy Ford of the Veterinarian Wellness Center of Boerum Hill. “This may be stemming from the anti-vaccine movement, which people are now applying to their pets.”

The increased skepticism towards inoculating pets is likely the result of a national movement that claims vaccines can cause autism in children, according to the doctor, who said she has seen an increase in clients unwilling to have their dogs vaccinated in recent years. Core vaccines for canines include distemper, hepatitis, and rabies, which is required by law.

Hip youngsters who promote a more holistic lifestyle for their pets tend to be the most vocal anti-vaxxers, Ford said, but rarely have a particular reason for leaving Fido open to infection.

“It’s actually much more common in the hipster-y areas,” she said. “I really don’t know what the reasoning is, they just feel that injecting chemicals into their pet is going to cause problems.”

A Clinton Hill–based veterinarian, however, said she has heard clients suggest the inoculations could give their pups autism, echoing the argument of those who oppose vaccinating kids. But even if pooches were susceptible to the condition, their owners probably wouldn’t notice, according to the doctor.

“I had a client concerned about an autistic child who didn’t want to vaccinate the dog for the same reason,” said Dr. Stephanie Liff of Clinton Hill’s Pure Paws Veterinary Care. “We’ve never diagnosed autism in a dog. I don’t think you could.”

There was a recent uptick in canine vaccinations after an outbreak of the bacterial disease Leptospirosis, which infected several people in the Bronx earlier this year and is lethal to dogs, according to Liff, who said it’s not unusual for trends in human medicine to trickle down to animal health care.

NYPS

“Most trends in veterinary medicine are extensions of human medicine, so I think the anti-vaccination movement extending into veterinary medicine is natural,” she said.

And while there are similarities in how diseases are treated in humans and animals, there are major differences in how they are contracted, including diet, that make pets even more susceptible to illnesses that vaccines prevent.

“It’s a little different,” Liff said. “My patients go out and are exposed to things. They eat dirt. They eat poop.”

The veterinarian encourages her patients to get their shots renewed every three years and said the benefits of inoculation far outweigh its slight risk, an allergic reaction that occurs in less than .04 percent of pooches.

“We should vaccinate our pets,” Liff said. “My dog is vaccinated, my parents’ dog is vaccinated. I see more diseases that could be prevented by vaccination than I see reasons not to do it.”

Reach reporter Colin Mixson at cmixson@cnglocal.com or by calling (718) 260-4505.
Posted 8:23 am, August 1, 2017

©2017 Community News Group

Reasonable discourse

Jenny from Brooklyn says:
You can vaccinate your pets, but then you are putting them at an increased risk for autism. It's almost animal abuse if you do. In fact, almost all animal diseases could be cured or treated with hot tumeric tea and coconut oil, so vaccines are really superfluous.
Today, 7:30 am
Jim from Cobble Hill says:
...being that stupid should physically hurt. It would reduce the damage they do.
Today, 7:57 am
Jenny from Boerum Hill says:
And if your pets have fleas make necklaces of marigolds for them.
Today, 11:25 am
Mustafa Khant from Atlantic Ave says:
Just watching a pet die of distemper will cure this idiocy.
Today, 1:55 pm
VLM from Park Slope says:
"If you put a vaccine inside a tv it would break "

Why the f*** are you morons putting vaccines inside your TV?
Today, 2:45 pm
Alex from Thankgodnotbrooklyn says:
Wild dogs (coyotes and wolves) live about 5-6 years so let that stand as proof that modern medicine and vaccinations do allow the family pet to enjoy a longer and healthy life.
Today, 2:59 pm
K. from ArKady says:
Vaccine-associated Sarcoma in Cats
http://www.petmd.com/cat/conditions/cancer/c_ct_vaccine_sarcoma


Reports of a sarcoma (a cancerous mass arising from bone, cartilage, fat or muscle) developing at the site of vaccine injection sites in some animals have led to the suspicion of a link between the vaccine and a disposition in some animals to this type of reaction. Most types of injectable vaccine and non-vaccine products have rarely been associated with sarcoma development in cats, but cats may develop a site specific sarcoma following rabies vaccination or feline leukemia virus vaccination.

These tumors are characterized as highly invasive, rapidly growing, and malignant. Metastatic (spreading) rates are reported to be 22.5 to 24 percent. Often, the cancer spreads to the lungs, but it may spread to the regional lymph nodes and to the skin as well.

Vaccination with FeLV or rabies vaccine appears the be the underlying cause of this type of sarcoma. In fact, risk of sarcoma formation following a single injectable vaccination in the neck-shoulder region is 50 percent higher than for cats not receiving a vaccination. Moreover, the risk of developing the tumors may increase with the frequency and number of vaccinations given. In one study, cats given two vaccinations at the same site is 127 percent more likely to develop tumors than those not receiving vaccinations, and those with three or four vaccines at the same site were more than one and a half more likely (175 percent higher).
Today, 3:34 pm
Melissa L. from NJ says:
The particular FeLV vaccine responsible for vaccination site sarcoma has changed in the last ten years or so and the risk of sarcoma are significantly less than previously reported. Shots are also given on parts of the body that allow for, in the very few cases of vaccination site sarcoma, amputation and treatment. Having watched an entire litter of kittens slowly die from feline leukemia...I would vaccinate with the new vaccine. I'm conservative because my dogs are old and have health issues, so I titre to make sure the immunity has dipped before vaccinating for rabies and the combo vaccine for distemper. But vaccines save lives.
Today, 3:43 pm
Bryan from Cambridge says:
Anyone who doesn't vaccinate their pets against rabies or distemper just shouldn't be allowed to have animals. That's high-level stupid and irresponsible. Because if your pet gets rabies and attacks someone, "I'm an idiot" isn't going to hold up in court as a defense.
Today, 4:12 pm
Kay from Outside of Brooklyn says:
This is all about a failure of risk assessment. The diseases prevented by vaccination are far, far worse for the animals than any possible side effects the animals may experience. And, no, your dog or cat is not going to get autism from a vaccine. But without vaccination they are at risk for parvo, rabies, pertussis, lepto, and many other things that can harm or kill them. Treatment is far more expensive than vaccination.

A few things related to vaccine-associated sarcomas. First, talk to your veterinarian regarding your concerns. Do not get your medical or veterinary advice from the internet or people who are not veterinarians or doctors. If your veterinarian says anything you don't understand, ask them to clarify it.

Second, newer vaccines have lower rates of vaccine-related sarcomas. The trade-off is that you'll now have to get you pet vaccinated every year with some vaccines, but not necessarily others.

Third, if you're still worried about vaccine-related sarcoma, ask your vet to inject the animal in the tail. In the unlikely event a sarcoma forms, a tail is very easy to amputate with no effects on the animal's quality of life. Most vets would rather accommodate such as request than face the possibility that the animal won't be vaccinated.
Today, 4:13 pm
Olivia from North Carolina says:
If people would just apply common sense to their thinking animals and people would have much simpler lives. Many of the anti Vax group have never seen an epidemic of any disease in children where children are laid out on desks in their classroom waiting for parents to pick them up. They haven't seen a litter of puppies die. In each case it was preventable. I had measles. I saw the puppies die from distemper. I love animals and have children. Two are autistic. I do not believe vaccines are to blame.
Today, 4:15 pm
I. from NJ says:
Jenny from Brooklyn says:
You can vaccinate your pets, but then you are putting them at an increased risk for autism. It's almost animal abuse if you do. In fact, almost all animal diseases could be cured or treated with hot tumeric tea and coconut oil, so vaccines are really superfluous.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
This is a troll right? No one can be this stupid.
Today, 4:18 pm
Your Mom from Brooklyn says:
Can I get some facts & figures here? Otherwise this comes across like fake news/outrage porn.
Today, 4:54 pm
SJW from YoAnusss says:
Oh great, this was posted on Gothamist.com. Here come all the white knights and SJW to tell everyone how they should react.
Today, 5:02 pm
Dirk from shadyshade2012@gmail.com says:
Hard to believe how unbelievably stupid some people can be.

VACCINATE YOUR DOGS! FFS. And your kids too.
Today, 5:49 pm
Karen Isaacson from Woodinville, WA says:
I have Asperger's Syndrome. If anybody worries about vaccines, point to me; I'm 63 and Robert Kennedy Jr. was born in October of the same year. He would have had the same shots I did back in the day, mercury and all, and I have autism and he doesn't. Autism being a spectrum disorder, you'd expect it would have had an effect on both of us. It didn't. Vaccines don't cause autism.
Today, 6:02 pm
Molly Norris from Washington DC says:
I think my dog may be autistic. He's seven years old and hasn't learned to speak even a single word. Is there somebody I can sue?
Today, 6:16 pm
Jane from N. Carolina says:
Autism in pets from vaccines is a bit crazy for me and don't think it has been proven. What has been PROVEN is that dogs should not need core vaccines yearly. Over vaccination is a big problem which can result in added health problems. I don't think dogs are getting fewer vaccines because of fear of autism (I don't doubt there are idiots that believe this). The reason I see people getting fewer vaccines for their dogs is because it has been proven that the vaccines last longer than a year and dog owners can have titer tests run on their dogs at many vet clinics. These test show if the dog has immunity to diseases they were vaccinated for. Some vaccines give immunity for several years. Lots of breeders and pet owners are very educated in this respect and choose better health for their dogs with fewer vaccines.
Today, 6:16 pm
Frank from Furter says:
Didn't turmeric injection cause a human death recently?
Today, 6:19 pm
Oshkosh says:
2 words: liberal idiots.
Today, 9:24 pm
Sparkle from Bay Ridge says:
Molly, my six cats too are silent. And they range in age from 3 to 11. I have long wondered whether there silence was a choice, lack of capacity, or something else. You have opened my eyes to the fact that the density of my cats, their ominous silence, may have been inflicted upon them by the big pharmaceutical companies and their vaccines.

I will rage against this. I will load my cats in my shopping cart and take them in front of my vets office. I will scream invective against my vet for supporting the patriarchy and the colonial oppression of the vaccine makers. I will shriek until the ears of my cats run red with blood. I will compensate for the silence of my cats with my primal shouts of outrage.

This is what an will do.
Today, 9:47 pm
Lee from Bay Ridge says:
We vaccinated out cat. Cancer grew from exact location. At first the cancer was removed through an operation and then we had his leg removed. Shortly after, the cancer spread through his body.

I won't vaccinate a pet again as the vaccines that they are providing are not safe for pets.
Today, 10:06 pm
BADKarma from Not NY says:
Oh, but your beloved pet should be allowed the opportunity to develop "natural immunity" to "harmless puppy/kittenhood diseases" like Parvo, FIV, Rabies, Distemper, etc! It's CRUEL to deny them that!
Today, 10:09 pm

