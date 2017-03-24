Sections

►Full audio: Today on Brooklyn Paper Radio: Where have you gone, Obamacare?
►Full audio: This storm’s a bust! So listen to Rep. Nydia Velazquez rip into racist Rep. Steve King on Brooklyn Paper Radio!
►Full audio: Pulitzer and Polk winner Alec MacGillis joins Gersh and Vince!

Friday, March 24, 2017

FXFOWLE / Fortis Property Group

Developer rebrands LICH as ‘River Park’

By Lauren Gill
Cobble Hill: Well, it’s better than “Tidal Strait Park.” Comments (2)
NYParenting.com
NYPS
Department of Transportation

Sunset Parkers worry 7th Ave. bike lane will bring Park Slope yuppies

By Caroline Spivack
Mean Streets: It is a slippery slope from the Slope! Comments (1)

Five things to do in Brooklyn this week!

Editor’s Picks: This week we’ve got mermaids, puppets, a tribute to William Shatner, and much more! Brooklyn is the place to be! Comment
Photo by Steven Schnibbe

Flub-way! Sunset Parkers steamed about lack of fliers, shuttles for 53rd St. station closure

By Caroline Spivack
Sunset Park: The Metropolitan Transportation Authority blindsided Sunset Parker straphangers by offering negligible notice of the 53rd Street station’s impending six-month closure, say locals. Comments (7)

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Jason Frank Rothenberg
►Video

Northside Festival announces initial lineup

By Lauren Gill
Waiting in the Wings: Get ready for a Dirty weekend! Comment

Clarissa Rios

Cold war: Sunset Parkers furious after plows on Gowanus blast little girl with ice

By Caroline Spivack
Brooklyn Is Angry: A 9-year-old Sunset Park girl was left bloodied and traumatized last week after a reckless city snow-plow operator on the Gowanus Expressway sent bowling-ball-sized hunks of ice crashing through her Third Avenue window. Comments (3)

My childhood soccer coach is running for mayor: Our reporter tells all

Julianne Cuba
Party Line: See it at BrooklynDaily.com! Read more…

Hot Prospect

Stephanie Oxenford

It’s a throwback! Antique baseball to open Prospect Park anniversary

By Caroline Spivack
Event: It’s a whole old ball game! Comments (2)
Sunny Norton

Going rouge: Ice rink hosting burlesque disco party

By Caroline Spivack
Event: This ice rink is red hot! Comment
The Brooklyn Paper / Sarah Portlock

Renovations on long-shuttered Cadman Plaza WWII memorial will finally begin next year

By Lauren Gill
Downtown: The battle is finally over. Comments (1)

The future is female? What about my boys?

By Stephanie Thompson
Fearless Parenting: This week, Stephanie sees a woman wearing a “Future is Female” T-shirt, and then the magic happens. Comments (4)

It’s March madness at The Brooklyn Paper

Page 1: Nobody hits the hardwood like The Brooklyn Paper. That’s because our photographers dominate the boards, while our red-hot reporters pound the ball inside, play solid D, and make a living Downtown. Sure, our editors live and die by the outside shot, but they’ve also been known to take a smart foul to leave our readers dribbling! That’s right! There’s no better place than on the court to keep hustlin’, Brooklyn!

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Remember the Redshirts

Photo by Stefano Giovannini

Patrick Stewart: Revolutionary War heroes are buried under empty Gowanus lot!

By Colin Mixson
Captain’s Log: And he wants a memorial placed there so that history never forgets the name “Maryland 400.” Comments (2)

Archeologists to examine pre-k site for bones of Maryland 400

By Colin Mixson
Gowanus: Excavating news! Comment

Stop the presses! ‘Guardian’ spikes move to Kushner’s Dumbo Heights after reporters complain

By Ruth Brown
DUMBO: Talk about a retraction! Comments (8)
Photo by Jordan Rathkopf

Neighbors feel left out of Ft. Greene Park makeover

By Ruth Brown
Changing Brooklyn: The city must give residents more say over a planned $7-million makeover of Fort Greene Park’s Myrtle Avenue entrances, neighbors are demanding. Comments (8)
Photo by Jordan Rathkopf
►Video

Potty humor: Comedians share tales of toilet tragedy

By Julianne Cuba
Health: It’s Brooklyn’s number two comedy show! Comments (3)
Angel Guadrian Home / Facebook

Catholic Charities aims to turn Angel Guardian Home into senior housing

By Caroline Spivack
Dyker Heights: Call them guardian angels. Comments (3)

If it’s Wednesday, it’s crime news day on BrooklynPaper.com!

Crime: Find your neighborhood below or click the link above to get a full list.

Police blotter:

Fort Greene: Hungry crook breaks into shop to feast on $500 worth of meat
Park Slope: Police: Bat-wielding man tries to rob bodega — makes getaway on kick scooter
Bensonhurst: Brute swings umbrella at girlfriend but misses and clocks her relative instead
Carroll Gardens: Police: Man had loaded revolver and shotgun in his home
Brooklyn Heights: Four brutes slash teen on way home from school
Bay Ridge: Burglar carts off high-tech construction gear from storage facility

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

►Audio

Today on Brooklyn Paper Radio: Where have you gone, Obamacare?

By Moses Jefferson
Podcast: In two action-packed segments of Brooklyn Paper Radio, a former Brooklyn Paper reporter says Obamacared saved her — and her husband’s — life. And now she faces thousands of dollars in medical bills if Donaly Trump’s new healthcare plan becomes law. That, plus historian and academic Joe Dorinson on Jackie Robinson, Joe DiMaggio, and a new baseball exhibit at the Brooklyn Historical Society. Comment

►Audio: This storm’s a bust! So listen to Rep. Nydia Velazquez rip into racist Rep. Steve King on Brooklyn Paper Radio!
Photo by Stefano Giovannini

How Trump’s arts-funding cuts will affect Brooklyn

By Ruth Brown
President Trump’s dream budget is a nightmare for Brooklyn artists! Comments (20)
Photo by Stefano Giovannini

Hooley moley! Farrell’s barkeep takes Paddy’s Day off — to lead the Park Slope parade!

By Colin Mixson
Park Slope: It’s the luck of the Irish bar owner! Comment

Stout of place: Our arts editor tries home-brewing

By Bill Roundy
You probably won’t ruin your beer. Comments (3)
Photo by Georgine Benvenuto

Intra-mural! Students celebrate diversity, healthy habits on PS 310’s wall

By Caroline Spivack
Sunset Park: They’re brushing up on the fundamentals! Comment
