62 Precinct: Problems at the office as coworker argument turns physical

62nd Precinct

Bensonhurst — Bath Beach

Problems at the office

An attacker assaulted his coworker near Bay Parkway and Shore Parkway following a verbal dispute on Dec. 30.

Police say the victim got into an argument around 6:20 p.m. with multiple coworkers before one attacker held him down while another hit him in the head with a glass bottle. The victim said a third party sliced his left wrist with a box cutter.

His injuries were treated at the scene before he was removed to a nearby health facility.

Bodega ATM robbed

A thief robbed an ATM located in a bodega at the corner of 17th and 65th Street on Dec. 27.

According to police, the jerk broke the gate and door of the shop around 3:50 a.m. The perp then forced the bank machine open and stole $3,100.

The thief took off down 17th Street.

Stood up at Chase Bank

Some punk threatened and stole money from someone while they were at a Chase Bank near 65th and 18th on Dec. 26.

The victim told police he was inside the bank when the perp approached them around 4 p.m., taking their bank card, cash and cellphone. The thief allegedly told the victim that if he resisted, he would hurt him.

Using the bank card, the perp then took $200 from the ATM before fleeing on foot.