88th Precinct: Red light runner caught red-handed

88TH PRECINCT

Fort Greene–Clinton Hill

Red light runner caught red-handed

Cops caught a car thief red handed after he allegedly ran multiple red lights on Flatbush Avenue on Jan. 1.

An officer saw the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata run several red lights just before 4am and turned on his lights and pulled the car over, but the driver allegedly hopped out and took off running. Police chased him on foot and nabbed him near Willoughby Street — and during the arrest, discovered that the Hyundai was stolen and that the jerk had a fake firearm on his person.

Physical fight in women’s shelter

A woman allegedly attacked another resident at a shelter on Tillary Street on Dec. 30.

The victim said the alleged aggressor entered her room in the shelter near Gold Street at about 7pm and started a verbal argument with her — and the disagreement quickly escalated when the attacker started hitting the victim with a combination lock and jabbed her with a pen.

Police said the jerk fought as they attempted to arrest her, and left the victim with scratches and lacerations on her face, hands and arms.

Weasel breaks into work truck

Some weasel broke into a work truck on Atlantic Avenue and stole thousands of dollars of construction equipment on Dec. 27.

Police said the victim parked his truck at a gas station near Grand Avenue at about 9:20am. About 20 minutes later, he walked back out to the vehicle and saw that his front passenger side window had been smashed open, and the thief had wriggled in and spirited away multiple drills, saws, and hammers — worth just about $4,000.

Vacation villain

A bandit broke into a Washington Avenue home while its residents were on vacation on Dec. 27.

The victim told police some sneak broke the rear window of her home near Gates Avenue and slipped inside while she was away. Once inside the house, the villain stole a U.S. passport, a locked safe, $2,000 in cash, and a pricey vintage watch — all told, the bandit got away with about $53,900 of cash and goods. Cops later found the looted passport abandoned on the sidewalk on Atlantic Avenue.