Home invader gets comfy in Bensonhurst apartment

62ND PRECINCT

Bensonhurst—Bath Beach

Sleeping squatter

A home invader got comfy in a 14th Avenue apartment on Nov. 25 while the victim was out on vacation.

The victim told police she asked the someone to check on her home while she was away and upon entry the witness found the squatter lying her the victims bed at 2:30 a.m. The witness kicked the perp out after getting the house key back from them.

After the jerk left, the witness noticed T.V’s in the living room and bedroom had been shattered.

Closet bandit

A thief got away with property valued up to $2,000 and a passport from a 9th street apartment when they entered the home on Dec. 3.

The victim told police the unknown punk took the property from his closet before leaving in an unknown direction around 2 p.m.

Package thief

A fiend stole a FedEx package valued at $1,082.87 from a 85th street apartment on Dec. 5.

The victim told police he received an email from the shipping company stating his package had arrived but by the time he went to go pick it up, the thief had stolen it around 1:15 p.m. FedEx told the victim the package was signed for.