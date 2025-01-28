‘We are not just files’: 115 new lawsuits filed against NYC juvenile detention centers

Council Member Carlina Rivera addresses the press at Tuesday’s conference outside Brooklyn Law School, where she discussed the impact of the Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act and the ongoing fight for justice for survivors of sexual abuse in juvenile detention centers.

A new wave of sexual assault complaints has been levied against the City of New York, bringing the total number of alleged assaults in juvenile detention centers to 539 cases.

On Tuesday, 115 former juvenile detainees filed new lawsuits, alleging they endured sexual abuse in city-run centers, including Crossroads Juvenile Center, Horizon Juvenile Center, Rikers Island, and Spofford Juvenile Detention Center, also known as Bridges Juvenile Detention Center.

“Today we stand with survivors of sexual abuse at juvenile detention centers to be heard, believed and most importantly to hold accountable the city and its agencies who allowed this egregious sexual abuse to occur,” said Jerome Black, a partner at Levy Kongsberg — the law firm representing the victims — at the press conference outside Brooklyn Law School.

“The City and its broken juvenile system must be held to account,” he continued. “This institutionalized sexual abuse and culture of secrecy has persisted for decades, and there is no evidence that the City has done anything to fix its procedures to ensure the safety of children in the juvenile system.”

The law firm alleges that repeat offenders carried out multiple assaults. Natalie Medford and Tony “Tyson” Simmons, a registered sex offender, have been named in previous juvenile detention sexual abuse lawsuits. In this new round of complaints, 12 additional cases identify Medford and Simmons as perpetrators of abuse against minors in detention facilities.

Victim Kendra Monsanto was only 13 when she entered a New York City juvenile detention center.

“At the facility, I was coerced, manipulated, and exploited by staff members,” she said. “The impact of what happened to me has been deep, and it changed the course of my life. The people responsible must be held accountable, and our stories must be heard. This is not just about seeking justice for the past, but about creating a safer future for our children.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso called the filing “a critical moment for accountability and reform” within the criminal legal system.

“Systemic failures, including over-incarceration and a lack of oversight and accountability in our juvenile detention centers, have allowed gender-motivated abuse to persist and proliferate,” he said, “and it is our responsibility to create safer environments and stronger protections for those in our city’s care.”

The original lawsuit was filed in April of last year, with 150 victims coming forward to announce their cases against the City. At that time, only the Horizon Juvenile Center was named in the allegations.

The lawsuits alleging sexual assault have been made possible by the updated Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, enacted in 2022. Spearheaded by Council Member Carlina Rivera, the act opened a two-year window for victims to file civil suits against assailants and institutions that enabled sexual abuse, with no statute of limitations. The window to file similar cases closes on Feb. 28, 2025, after which a 9-year statute of limitations will apply.

Laquan Rivera shared at the Jan. 28 press conference his alleged assault occurred at the Horizon Juvenile Center in the early 2000s.

“The experiences I endured there still affect me to this day,” he said. “While I’ve worked hard to heal and grow, the abuse I faced continues to impact my life in ways I’m still trying to process.”

Now a father, Rivera called the thought of anyone hurting his children “unbearable.”

“It is our responsibility to protect the most vulnerable, and that includes the children in our juvenile justice system,” he said. “We must demand accountability from those who are entrusted with the care and safety of our young people.”

Rashawn Jones, a former juvenile detainee, highlighted the human impact of the legal battle.

“We are not just files or cases. We are human beings — New Yorkers who care deeply about the humanity of everyone in this City,” said Jones. “When you ask for these cases to be dismissed, you’re not just dismissing legal matters — you’re dismissing my humanity. I stand here today not just as a survivor but as a voice for those who can’t speak up — those who are still suffering in silence, forgotten by a system that was meant to protect them. So, I ask you today: Please do not dismiss our stories. Do not dismiss our humanity.”