62nd Precinct: Bensonhurst bar brawl turns brutal

62ND PRECINCT

Bensonhurst—Bath Beach

Bensonhurst bar brawl turns brutal

A couple of bruisers caused trouble at a bar off of New Utrecht Avenue on Jan. 21.

Witnesses told police a dispute among four people broke put around 1:15am. The victim went to break up the dispute but two of the troublemakers injured the victim with a knife.

Police said the victim was taken to NYU Langone Medical Center-Brooklyn, where he received stitches for his injury. The assaulters fled the scene in grey vehicle.

Feces flinger

A dirtbag attacked a man in Bath Beach near 85th Street and 18th Avenue on Jan. 18.

Police said the attacker pushed them to the ground around 7:30pm before striking them with a closed fist and throwing feces at his face.

The victim had minor pain following the attack and was transported Maimonides Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Check, intercepted

A thief intercepted a check in Bensonhurst near New Utrecth Avenue on Dec. 28.

A witness tells police a check totaled as $20,143 was cashed unauthorized on Jan. 5 around 1pm.

The victim was encouraged by Chase Bank to make an official report.