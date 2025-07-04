Top dog: Joey Chestnut returns, wins 17th title at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

On a hot Fourth of July afternoon, Joey Chestnut once again proved why he is the king of competitive eating, devouring 70.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to reclaim his title as the winner of the 2025 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

After missing last year’s contest because of a contract dispute, Chestnut returned to the iconic stage at Surf and Stillwell avenues. Fans were hopeful he would win, with a poll suggesting he had a 93% chance of claiming victory on July 4.

Thousands of fans welcomed the 16-time champion back to the stage, where he delivered a performance that reminded everyone why he is the No. 1 ranked eater in the world. But despite a stellar start (and an eventual 17th win), Chestnut was unable to break his record of 76 hot dogs.

Still, Chestnut’s legacy in competitive eating is unparalleled. Over the past decade, he has set multiple records and redefined the sport.

Back in Brooklyn and back on the big stage, Chestnut said he was thrilled to compete for this year’s title.

“It feels great to be back,” he told Brooklyn Paper. “It’s everything I imagined — great energy, great competition.”

Last year’s champion, Patrick Bertoletti, finished second with 46.5 hot dogs, putting up a strong showing but unable to keep pace with Chestnut. Australia’s top-ranked eater, James Webb, rounded out the top three with 45.5.

On the women’s side, Miki Sudo extended her dynasty by capturing her 11th title, eating 33 hot dogs and buns. Michelle Lesco placed second with 22.75, and rookie Domenica Dee took third with 21.5.

Though she couldn’t top her personal best of 51, Sudo later revealed the buns were “more filling than usual,” which she believes kept her from increasing her total by the 10% she had anticipated.

“I was really tough on myself earlier, and was feeling very low,” she said. “But seeing the guy’s numbers, I realized there was some common denominator. Whether it was weather, the hot dogs, the buns, there was something.”

Sudo said she hates losing even more than she enjoys winning, but at the end of the day, she’s going home with the belt. “The hardware’s coming home with me and a win’s a win,” she said.

The annual frank-fest, held every Independence Day, has become a uniquely American spectacle. Fans showed up in hot dog apparel, including the infamous Nathan’s hat, and carried signs for their favorite eaters, all to celebrate a holiday tradition as iconic as a fireworks display.

Adding to the festivities, professional eater and internet sensation Eric “Badlands” Booker wowed the crowd by chugging 1.5 gallons of lemonade. Announcer George Shea, known for his dramatic flair, kept the energy high with poetic intros and commentary. Local Brooklyn dance troupes and marching bands also performed between contests, distracting spectators from the sweltering weather.

Booker and fellow famous eater Crazy Legs Conti even held their own contest to see who could finish five of Nathan’s new hot dog-flavored meat sticks first. While Booker started strong, Conti ultimately claimed victory.

Competitors train year-round for this moment, using unique techniques such as water loading and jaw exercises to maximize mouth capacity and speed. Chestnut’s preparation, which includes juice cleanses and exercise, remains a source of fascination among fans who wonder how he does it.

Each contestant has exactly 10 minutes to eat as many hot dogs and buns as possible, with judges carefully counting every completed hot dog. Strategic dunking of buns in water or soda remains a common tactic to speed up consumption and make swallowing easier.

Chestnut shared the mental and physical strategies he uses to stay sharp during training and competition.

“I have to remember all the little things: staying calm, breathe,” he said. “The biggest thing I need to practice is telling myself to calm down. I do practices once a week, and whether it’s practices or recovery and I try to get back to a normal weight.”

As Chestnut savors his triumphant return, fans are already buzzing with anticipation: Will he break his record next year? For now, excitement is building as everyone counts down the days until Chestnut, Sudo and other top competitors take the stage again.

“After the year away, this felt great,” Chestnut said. “It feels special, and I’m definitely coming back next year.”

Additional reporting by Manuela Moreyra