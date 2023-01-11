84th Precinct: Bookbag break-in

84TH PRECINCT

Brooklyn Heights–DUMBO–Boerum Hill–Downtown

Bookbag break-in

Some brute stole a backpack from a parked car on Duffield Street on Dec. 23.

Police said the victim parked their car with their backpack in the front seat at about 4pm. A few hours later, they discovered the front passenger-side window shattered and realized their bag — which had their two Mac laptops inside — had been stolen. The back and computers were worth about $3,2000 combined.

Delivery bike stolen

A jerk stole an electric bicycle from outside a Smith Street fast food restaurant on Dec. 22.

The victim told police he left the bike outside as he picked up an order at 7pm. Expecting to be gone just a minute, he left the bike unlocked — but just a minute was enough time for a thief to swoop in and steal the bicycle.

Luckily, the e-bike was outfitted with GPS, and the victim tracked it to a Coney Island street.

Pickpocket nabs shopper’s wallet

A pickpocket decided to snoop through a woman’s wallet as she shopped in TJMaxx on Fulton Street on Dec. 19.

The victim said she was perusing the shelves of the store near Bridge Street at about 6pm when she realized her wallet was missing from her bag. It was eventually returned to her — but her ID, debit cards, and credit cards had been stolen.

Creep steals catalytic converter

Some creep stole a cut a catalytic converter off a car parked in an Old Fulton Street parking lot between Dec. 16 and 19.

Cops said the victim parked his car in a lot near Hicks Street on Dec. 16 and left it for a few days. Sometime between then and his return on Dec. 19, three jerks entered the lot, cut the expensive catalytic converter off the car, and vamoosed. The converter was worth about $2,0000.