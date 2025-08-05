84th Precinct: Man arrested for allegedly attacking, young woman in Brooklyn Heights

84TH PRECINCT

Brooklyn Heights–DUMBO–Boerum Hill–Downtown

Man arrested for alleged Brooklyn Heights robbery

A man was arrested on July 15 for allegedly robbing and attacking a young woman in Brooklyn Heights.

Police said the victim was walking near the corner of Pierrepont Street and Monroe place at 6:30 p.m. on July 14 when a man suddenly and purposefully slammed into her. The woman took her phone out to record, and the man grabbed it out of her hand and threatened her, then threw the phone into the bushes, spat on her, and fled toward Clark Street. Cops searched the are but couldn’t immediately find the man, though the woman’s phone was recovered, and she did snap a photo of the perp.

Officers arrested a suspect, a 43-year-old man, the following day.

Victim injured during attempted theft in Dumbo

A man was injured when a pair of perps attacked and attempted to rob him on Water Street on July 15.

The victim told cops he was standing near the corner of Jay Street at 9:30 p.m. when two men approached and began physically attacking him. One took out what appeared to be a handgun and hit him over the head repeatedly. Still, the perps couldn’t grab any of the man’s belongings, and fled the scene empty handed. First responders treated the victim for minor injuries on the scene.

Couple robbed during late-night chat

Two people were attacked and robbed on Fulton Street on July 19.

Cops said the victims, a young man and woman, were hanging out near Lawrence Street just before midnight when a man engaged them in conversation. Eventually, the chat took a turn, and the perp spit in the woman’s face and punched the man in the face, then wrapped his hands around his neck. After the attack, the perp grabbed the couple’s wired ear buds, jacket and sneakers, worth $325, and fled north on Lawrence Street. Officers quickly intercepted the perp and arrested him for robbery.

Swiffer pads swiped on State Street

A thief slipped into a State Street home and rummaged through the resident’s packages on July 25.

According to police, the perp entered the apartment house around 7 p.m. and started opening mail. The resident eventually spotted the perp and approached them, at which point they fled with some packages still in hand. They got away with dog shampoo, kitchen dish spray, and cleaning supplies like a sponge and Swiffer pads, worth $150 in total.