88th Precinct: Burglar busts into Fort Greene bar

88TH PRECINCT

Fort Greene–Clinton Hill

Burglar busts into Fort Greene bar

A sophisticated burglar broke into Dick and Jane’s on July 26.

Police said the thief allegedly cut the wires on the Adelphi Street establishment’s outdoor security camera at around 3:37 a.m., then broke the front window and forced their way in. Cameras inside the bar caught the creep stealing the cash register and letting themselves out through the front door. It was not immediately known how much was in the register, or where the thief went after getting outside, though cops planned to check camera footage from nearby buildings.

Sneak steals apartment air conditioner

A burglar slipped into a Grand Avenue apartment and stole some important items on July 10.

The victim locked the door to her bedroom when she headed out at about 7:30 p.m., police said. Several hours later, when she returned, the door was unlocked — and when she stepped inside, she found that her window-mounted air conditioner and $750 in cash were missing. There was no sign of forced entry, police said, and the victim said an ex-roommate still has keys to the apartment and may have returned to steal her belongings.

Grocery store disagreement

An angry customer used their shopping basket as a weapon at the Whole Foods Market on Ashland Place on July 21.

According to police, the victim confronted the perp about unpaid groceries at about 12:30 p.m., then turned to walk away. As he did, the perp swung his shopping basket up and into the side of the victim’s head, causing pain to the left side of his head and neck. Emergency responders brought the victim to The Brooklyn Hospital Center for treatment, but the perp had already fled the scene, and cops were not able to find him.

Brawler smashes glass, windows at beloved bar

A brawler injured a man and smashed a window at Hartley’s Bar on July 12.

According to police, the suspect hit one man over the head with a glass, which slashed the victim. The perp, unsatisfied, then picked up a barstool and threw it through the front window, shattering it and causing about $150 worth of damage. Security cameras captured the entire altercation, cops said, but no one has been arrested.

Sharp-eyed thieves snatch items from parked car

Two sharp-eyed thieves snatched several items from a car parked on Atlantic Avenue on July 15.

The victim told police she was running late to a meeting and hurriedly parked her company car near the corner of Classon Avenue at around 11:15 a.m. She thought she locked the vehicle as she walked away, but when she returned just before noon, she realized her wallet, work phone, car and house keys, and credit cards were missing.

She was able to review security camera footage, cops said, which showed a woman opening the door and swiping the wallet, phone, and keys while a man stood nearby. Later that day, security camera footage caught the same man using the victim’s credit card in the Bronx.