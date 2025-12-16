Amid SNAP uncertainty, Anthem boosts holiday food access with $60K donation to local charities

Fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and other nutritious foods displayed at a Fresh Vibes Market, part of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s $60,000 holiday donation supporting families in need across New York.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New York is donating more than $60,000 to support holiday food distributions across the state, helping families in need during a time of rising grocery costs.

The donation will fund more than 32 food distribution events in partnership with The Campaign Against Hunger and Food Bank for New York City. The events, running through Dec. 23, will be held at Anthem Community Service Centers in the five boroughs and at select churches in Suffolk and Westchester counties.

At each event, 200 bags of fresh produce and non-perishable foods will be provided, totaling more than 6,400 bags.

“Anthem’s investment helps us do more than distribute food. It helps us advance food equity for New Yorkers who are too often overlooked,” said Dr. Melony Samuels, founder and CEO of The Campaign Against Hunger. “By ensuring families have access to fresh, nutritious foods, especially during the holidays, this partnership strengthens our communities and reinforces the belief that everyone deserves a fair chance at a healthy, dignified life.”

The boost comes as SNAP benefits hang in the balance, with food banks across New York City preparing for potential delays. Soni Sangha, executive director of the Camp Friendship food pantry in Park Slope, previously told Brooklyn Paper that calls about the pantry’s hours had increased significantly and predicted that food insecurity would rise with the impending disruption of the food assistance program.

“Everybody is bracing and everybody is worried, and rightfully so,” Sangha said. “Not having SNAP is going to make a difference to a lot of families in our area and in our city, and any projected cuts that might come from the past budget are also going to impact our families.”

Anthem’s initiative supports TCAH’s Fresh Vibes Market, which provides a market-style experience where community members can select from a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and other staples, while learning about healthy eating and meal preparation on a budget.

“For nearly a decade, Anthem has been proud to stand alongside The Campaign Against Hunger in the effort to expand access to nutritious food for New Yorkers,” said Dr. Mark Levy, president and CEO of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in New York. “We know that food is deeply connected to health, and this partnership helps bring the ‘Food as Medicine’ idea to life by making healthier foods more accessible in the very communities we serve. During the holidays and beyond, these efforts help families eat better, feel better, and live healthier lives.”

Anthem has supported a variety of food access and nutrition initiatives through its partnership with TCAH, addressing social drivers of health and helping to relieve pressure on families’ grocery budgets. All events are free and open to the public. A schedule of distributions is available through Anthem’s Community Events listings.