Atlantic Avenue upgrade: Locals celebrate major safety fixes coming to dangerous corridor

Pedestrians crossing Atlantic Avenue will soon benefit from new safety measures, including mid-block crossings and upgraded traffic signals.

Street safety improvements are on their way to Atlantic Avenue, thanks to a series of short-term projects by the New York City Department of Transportation.

Brooklyn leaders are applauding the department’s efforts to enhance pedestrian space, upgrade traffic signals, and reduce turn conflicts in one of the neighborhood’s most congested corridors.

“We are committed to making Atlantic Avenue a safer and more accessible space for all users,” Ydanis Rodriguez, commissioner of NYC DOT, said in a statement. “These upgrades will help reduce congestion and promote economic growth in the area.”

One key addition will be the creation of mid-block crossings, allowing pedestrians to cross the street without waiting at intersections.

The project also includes the construction of two new concrete pedestrian islands at Columbia Street, new mid-block crosswalks between Court Street and Clinton Street and Henry Street and Clinton Street, and curb enhancements such as loading zones along the corridor.

DOT will also update traffic markings, implement signal changes, and expand pedestrian space at Court Street and Atlantic Avenue. A split-phase traffic signal will be installed, with a green phase for one direction of traffic followed by a green phase for the opposite direction.

Some lanes will be reassigned, and a painted curb extension will be added to make the transition smoother.

With these improvements, elected officials say Atlantic Avenue can finally be designed with people, not just cars, in mind.

“Atlantic Avenue is a community hub full of restaurants, bars, and other great local businesses, but for too long the roadway has been designed to prioritize cars speeding through, not creating a place for neighbors and visitors to safely be,” State Senator Andrew Gounardes said in a statement. “This new slate of improvements represents a crucial step toward creating the safe, vibrant Atlantic Avenue we all want and deserve, where pedestrians, cyclists, drivers, and bus riders can get around—and stick around—without putting their lives at risk.”

Council Member Lincoln Restler, who has long advocated for improved safety on Atlantic Avenue, also praised the announcement. Last spring, after a 31-year-old woman was killed by a speeding driver on the corridor, he compared the feeling of every crash to “Groundhog Day.”

“Atlantic Avenue has been extremely dangerous my whole life,” he said. “I’m excited by the progress we’re making in partnership with DOT to expand mid-block crossings and other smart interventions to slow down cars and advance safety in our community.”

The efforts are part of the city’s larger Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities and injuries. Since 2014, NYC DOT has implemented numerous safety improvements along Atlantic Avenue, including installing speed cameras and improving pedestrian signals.

Local officials and community leaders are hailing the announcement as a major victory for Brooklynites.

“We need all hands on deck to curb traffic violence on Atlantic Avenue,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, noting the continuous advocacy that spurred the project. “Atlantic Avenue has for too long been defined by danger and death.”

The project is also part of a larger effort by NYC DOT to revamp Atlantic Avenue, which has been plagued by speeding cars and pedestrian accidents. NYC Crash Mapper data reports over 12,000 crashes in Brooklyn over the past year, with 69 fatalities and over 17,000 injuries.

The city has already completed phase one of the project between Pennsylvania Avenue and Logan Street, resulting in a 39 percent reduction in pedestrian injuries and a 14 percent reduction in cyclist injuries.

The second phase of the project is currently underway between Logan Street and Rockaway Boulevard and will include raised medians, left turn bays and grade-separated bike lanes.

“In Downtown Brooklyn, smart street design that enhances pedestrian safety is the highest priority,” Regina Myer, president of the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, said. “These infrastructure improvements on Atlantic Avenue will not only make it safer to cross the bustling thoroughfare, but also demonstrate a commitment to prioritizing pedestrians as we design and improve our streetscapes in Brooklyn.”