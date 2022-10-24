Quantcast

Police & Fire

Firefighters battle East New York blaze

By
comments
Posted on
DSC_7616
Firefighters fought heavy fire in a three-story East New York building Monday morning.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Officials are investigating an all-hands-on-deck fire that broke out in East New York Monday morning, Oct. 23.

Fire Department officials say the blaze broke out at 605 Glenmore Ave. just before 10:30 a.m., at which point first responders were met by heavy fire and smoke billowing out of the first floor of a three-story, wood-framed dwelling. An electric bike was recovered on the scene, badly charred.

Firefighters’ efforts were slowed by extreme hoarding conditions, according to officials.

A firefighter works to remove a window while battling an all-hands fire on Glenmore Avenue.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

More than 50 firefighters used two hose-lines to knock down the main body of the fire.

There were no reported injuries and the fire was placed under control at around 11:25 a.m.

The FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office will determine the cause of the fire.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Brooklyn

Post an Event

View All Events…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Related Articles

More from Around New York