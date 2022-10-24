Firefighters battle East New York blaze

Officials are investigating an all-hands-on-deck fire that broke out in East New York Monday morning, Oct. 23.

Fire Department officials say the blaze broke out at 605 Glenmore Ave. just before 10:30 a.m., at which point first responders were met by heavy fire and smoke billowing out of the first floor of a three-story, wood-framed dwelling. An electric bike was recovered on the scene, badly charred.

Firefighters’ efforts were slowed by extreme hoarding conditions, according to officials.

More than 50 firefighters used two hose-lines to knock down the main body of the fire.

There were no reported injuries and the fire was placed under control at around 11:25 a.m.

The FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office will determine the cause of the fire.