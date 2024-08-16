Quantcast
Police & Fire

Bed-Stuy man critically injured in Macon Street shooting: NYPD

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
DSC_3041
Police investigate the shooting scene on Macon Street where a man was critically injured. Officers recovered five shell casings from the area.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Brooklyn detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured in Bed-Stuy early Friday afternoon.

Officers from the 79th Precinct responded to 205 Macon St. just before 12:13 p.m., where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The victim collapsed onto a white car, leaving a trail of blood.

Paramedics transported the man to Kings County Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Officers from the Emergency Services Unit recovered five shell casings at the scene.

A man is in critical condition following a shooting on Maccon Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Friday, Aug. 16.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A nearby resident expressed hope that the area’s gun violence will end, saying, “I hope the gun violence stops over here one day.”

This incident marks the 79th Precinct’s first shooting in August 2024, compared to 13 victims in August 2023, according to Police Department data. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS. All tips will remain confidential.

