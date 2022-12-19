Quantcast

PHOTOS: Brooklyn celebrates the first night of Hannukah at menorah lightings across the borough

people lighting brooklyn's largest menorah
Thousands of Brooklynites gathered on Sunday evening to celebrate the first night of Hannukah.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

As dusk fell on Wednesday evening, thousands of Brooklynites celebrated the first night of Hannukah, gathering together to light community menorahs from Grand Army Plaza to Coney Island. The celebrations were jubilant — attendees danced and sang with their friends and neighbors as the first candles were lit on the chilly December night.

people at menorah lighting in grand army plaza
People sang, danced, and ate as they celebrated the first night of Hannukah at Grand Army Plaza. Photo by Erica Price
mayor eric adams at menorah lighting
Mayor Eric Adams spoke at the menorah lighting in Grand Army Plaza. Photo by Erica Price

“It’s the continuation of not only lighting the menorah, but also how do we light each other? How do we infuse the spirit of forgiveness, the spirit of kindness, the spirit of not yelling, but praying?” Mayor Eric Adams said at a Manhattan menorah lighting. “When we light the Menorah tonight, let’s also light something inside ourselves. Let’s look at each other as brothers and sisters. We are here together in this city.” 

Adams headed to Manhattan after he kicked off celebrations at Grand Army Plaza, home to Brooklyn’s largest menorah, which has been lifted and lit each Hannukah since 1985. Attendees watched as Rabbi Shimon Hecht of Chabad of Park Slope and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams rode to the top of the menorah in a 60-foot cherry picker and used a torch to light the first candles. 

People dance and celebrate at Grand Army Plaza on the first night of Hannukah.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
The crowd watched as Rabbi Shimon Hecht and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams rode to the top of the menorah in a cherry-picker to light the first candle.Photo by Erica Price
people in hannukah sweaters
Celebrations will continue at Grand Army Plaza through all eight nights of Hannukah.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

At the J.J. Byrne Playground in Park Slope, local businessowner Yossi Rapoport said a prayer and addressed the crowd before lighting the candles, drawing a parallel between the oil lasting for eight nights in the original Hannukah story and the survival of small businesses in a challenging era.

“Who knew that little flask of oil would last, and who knew that businesses would survive?” Rapoport said. “Thank God, thank all of you, thank all our customers for helping us stay afloat. That just occurred to me as a correlation between Hannukah and small businesses in this day and age.” 

Local small businessowner Yosi Rapaport drew a parallel between the oil lasting for eight nights and businesses being able to survive through a tough time as he spoke at a menorah lighting in Park Slope.Photo by Adrian Childress
people at park slope menorah lighting
Park Slopers gathered at the J.J. Byrne playground on Sunday evening to light the nabe’s menorah.Photo by Adrian Childress

Holocaust survivor Helen Haberman lit the first candle of the Coney Island menorah on Neptune Avenue on Sunday evening, accompanied by Rabbi David Okunov of the Chabad-Warbasse Jewish Heritage Congregation.

“Chanukah commemorates the remarkable triumph of light over darkness and freedom over oppression” Okunov said. “When faced with darkness, this menorah serves as a symbol of Light, Unity and Liberty. NYC’s dedication to persevering and celebrating all its citizens as they are; and this year, we’re shining that great symbol ever so bright.”

Rabbi David Okunuv and Holocaust survivor Helen Haberman lit the Hannukah candles in Coney Island on Dec. 18.
Locals enjoyed jelly donuts and other treats at the Coney Island menorah lighting.Photo by Arthur de Gaeta
Kids received treats as they gathered for the menorah lighting on the first night of Hannukah in Coney Island.Photo by Arthur de Gaeta

A New Jersey native and enthusiast, Kirstyn covers northern Brooklyn for Brooklyn paper, from Greenpoint to Gowanus.

