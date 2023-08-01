Body of missing 27-year-old John Castic pulled from Newtown Creek: NYPD

Castic went missing on July 29 after attending a concert at the Brooklyn Mirage with friends.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 27-year-old man was found dead in Newtown Creek on Tuesday morning, days after he went missing from a nearby nightclub.

John Castic, a senior analyst at Goldman Sachs, disappeared on July 29 after a night out at Brooklyn Mirage on Stewart Avenue. He was last seen at the venue at around 3 a.m. that day, according to the NYPD.

At about 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, a local spotted a body floating in the creek near the Grand Street Bridge — just blocks away from Brooklyn Mirage — and called the police. The NYPD Harbor unit pulled the body from the water, and paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene. Officers later identified the drowned man as Castic.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, cops said, and the city’s Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of Castic’s death. According to the New York Post, Castic’s body showed no signs of trauma aside from drowning. The southernmost portion of the canal sits just a block away from the doors of Brooklyn Mirage.

Castic was the second person to go be found dead in the creek after disappearing from Brooklyn Mirage in just over a month.

On June 11, 27-year-old Karl Clemente was reportedly turned away from a concert at the venue because he had been drinking. Clemente never returned home that night, and his wallet was found behind a lumber yard a few days later. His body was recovered from Newtown Creek on June 16.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.