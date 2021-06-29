Botanic Garden announces winter Lightscape exhibit

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Brooklynites can “celebrate magic of the outdoors in winter” this November, when the Brooklyn Botanic Garden illuminates their Lightscape exhibit — a one-mile glowing trail packed with world-renowned art and other installations.

The project allows visitors to encounter lighting effects on the backdrop of the garden’s trees, architecture, and sculptures while taking in art commissioned from local artists along with the Sony Music and Culture Creative.

Some of the special architectural sights will include the Cathedral of Light tunnel, a Fire Garden on Lily Pool Terrace, and an animated installation across Cherry Esplanade called The Field of Light.

There will also be new light-based artworks by local artists that will be installed in the Plant Family Collection.

Kathryn Glass, from the Chief Public Affairs Office at Brooklyn Botanic Garden, told Brooklyn Paper that they hope this event will give the public the opportunity to enjoy the garden year-round.

Winter is a special time when you can really enjoy the architecture of the Garden, especially the trees, which will be prominently lit,” Glass said. “We’re hoping to incubate a joyful family tradition that appeals to everyone and that gets people enjoying the outdoors even in the dark and the cold of winter.”

Visitors will be able to visit the light trail from November 19, 2021 to January 9, 2022.

First launched in London in 2014, Lightscape has sold out year after year across its locations in the United Kingdom and Chicago. Brooklyn Botanic Garden is Lightscape’s only venue on America’s East Coast.

Adult tickets are $34, while tickets for children ages 3-12 are $18. Adult tickets for members are $30 while tickets for children ages 3-12 are $16. Babies ages 0-2 are free.

Tickets go on sale to the public on July 20, while members of Brooklyn Botanic Garden will be able to purchase tickets starting July 8. Members must have joined by June 30 for access to the presale.