BP Weekender: Seven things to do in Brooklyn Nov. 11-13

Friday, Nov. 11

AzN PoP!: As part of the New York Comedy Festival, AzN PoP!, an Asian-American satirical pop group, will sing, dance, and rap about boys, friendship, and systematic oppression.

$12-$15. 10:45 p.m. at Littlefield, 635 Sackett St. between Third and Fourth avenues in Gowanus. 21+.

Saturday, Nov. 12

‘The Greatest American Art Form’: Enjoy the closing reception of “The greatest American art form,” a three-part exhibit is dedicated to skateboarding and its role in culture around the world. The exhibit features skateboard decks, photographs, and more.

Free. 3-6 p.m. at The Court Tree Collective at Industry City, 51 35th St. between Second and Third avenues in Sunset Park.

Pizza workshop: Have a craving for pizza? Don’t order delivery — join the chefs at Fornino at Time Out Market for a workshop on how to create the perfect at-home pizza pie. Don your chef hats and aprons and learn how to roll dough, add toppings, and craft your ideal pizza. Each ticket includes a goodie bag and tickets to Jane’s Carousel!

$35. 10 a.m. at Fornino at Time Out Market, 55 Water St. between Main and New Dock streets in Dumbo.

Science Saturday: Join the DNA Learning Center to compare your cells and DNA to those of plants! Scientists will guide you through making microscope slides, comparing plant and animal cells, and taking a gander at tiny living organisms from the East River and Prospect Park lake.

$24. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at DNA Learning Center NYC at City Tech, 62 Tillary St. between Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard and Jay Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Email dnalc.cshl.edu or info@cshl.edu for more info.

Pay tribute to WWII vets: Gather at Green-Wood Cemetery this Veterans Day Weekend to commemorate the hundreds of men and women who protected our country during World War II with opportunities for attendees to share the stories of their family members.

Free. 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Green-Wood Cemetery, 500 25th St. at the intersection of Fifth Avenue in Greenwood Heights.

‘Have a drink, help a hero’: Honor those who have served the country at the sixth annual Hero’s Benefit, happening Saturday. This Veteran’s Day event will be full of live music, drinks games and raffle prizes. All of the proceeds will be donated to Patriot Paws Service Dogs, a non-profit that trains and provides

service dogs to military service members.

Free, donation encouraged. 3-10 p.m. at the Leif Bar, 6725 Fifth Ave. between 67th and Senator streets in Bay Ridge.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Family story-time: Spend a fun and relaxing half hour with your fellow book-lovers at the Brooklyn Heights Library. Kids of all ages — and their caregivers — are invited to enjoy some stories and songs in the sun-filled library!

Free. 11-11:30 a.m. at the Brooklyn Heights Library, 286 Cadman Plaza West between Clinton and Pierrepont streets in Brooklyn Heights.