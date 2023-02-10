BREAKING: Drive-by gunman shoots 4 people in Coney Island

A drive-by gunman shot four people in Coney Island on Friday afternoon, and sent countless others into a panic as the gunshots rained down.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 5 p.m. at 3222 Mermaid Avenue, just a few blocks from the neighborhood’s iconic amusement park, and found four bloodied victims reeling from the gruesome crime.

According to investigators, a maroon minivan drove up to the scene near Surfside Gardens (a New York City Housing Authority Property) and unleashed the hail of bullets on the victims.

The youngest victim, a 17-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound to his torso.

Three others took bullets in their legs.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and rushed the four injured men to NYU Langone Hospital in stable condition for treatment.

No arrests have yet been made in the case, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

Up until Feb. 5, when the most recent data is available, there had been no shooting victims in the 60th Police Precinct since the start of 2023. There was just one recorded murder — when a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in broad daylight on Jan. 20.

Citywide, between Jan 1. And Feb. 5, the Five Boroughs saw 97 shooting victims (a decrease from the 127 during the same timeframe in 2022).

