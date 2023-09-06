Two people in critical condition after Bed-Stuy shooting, three suspects arrested: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Three people have been arrested and a fourth is still on the loose after four people were shot in a brutal incident in Bed-Stuy on Wednesday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Shots rang out at near Sumner Houses at 56 Marcus Garvey Boulevard at about 3:37 p.m., police said, when a gunman stepped out of a rented white Hyundai Santa Fe to wait for a group of three men crossing the street. As they approached, the gunman fired several times — striking a 21-year-old victim, a 25-year-old victim, and a 34-year-old victim. The shooter also hit a woman who was standing nearby but was not with the group of men.

Cops patrolling nearby heard the shots and saw the Hyundai fleeing the scene, said NYPD Assistant Chief Scott Henderson at a press conference on the scene. The suspects sped away onto Myrtle Avenue, where they crashed into two other vehicles before getting out of the car and running away on foot. Officers caught and arrested three of the alleged gunmen, Henderson said, and they are being questioned at the 79th Precinct.

All three of the male victims were rushed to NYC Health+Hospitals/Kings County, where two were listed in critical condition and one was stable as of Wednesday evening, Henderson said. The fourth victim, who police said was not the intended target of the shooting, was grazed on the shoulder by a bullet and was treated on the scene.

Henderson said there was a “strong possibility” that the shooting was gang-related, and that an investigation is ongoing.

The incident occurred on the same block as P.S. 059 the Dawn Best School, where students are expected to report for the first day of school on Sept. 7.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional details. Last updated 09/06/2023, 7:43 p.m.