‘This isn’t just a building’: Brooklyn Basketball unveils new 18,600-square-foot training center

Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment CEO Sam Zussman cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of the Brooklyn Basketball Training Center on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.

The Brooklyn Basketball Training Center, a new multi-court youth basketball facility, celebrated its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, an inaugural youth clinic and a community open house.

The new 18,600-square-foot center is operated by Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment’s flagship youth basketball program, Brooklyn Basketball.

Located opposite Barclays Center on Flatbush Avenue, the facility was designed to establish a community-first basketball experience. Organizers say the center is dedicated to nurturing and unlocking the potential of young players both on and off the court.

The center will host after-school programs for children ages 6 to 17, along with weekend activities such as training, camps, daily clinics, all-girls programs and advanced private training.

Thursday’s ceremony included remarks from Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment CEO Sam Zussman, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, and players from the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty.

“This isn’t just a building,” said Zussman. “It’s a bold step in how we empower youth through sports.”

Brooklyn Basketball coaches led the inaugural community clinic after the ribbon cutting. Later in the evening, families and fans gathered for the open house, which featured facility tours, opportunities to connect with Brooklyn Basketball leadership and a half-court “shooting lab.” Shoot360, a leading immersive training experience, provided data-driven technology for the event.

In recent years, Brooklyn Basketball has partnered with the New York City Department of Education on a program that offers free in-school clinics for elementary and middle school students in Brooklyn — a first-of-its-kind initiative.

The program incorporates basketball into gym classes while teaching leadership skills and spreading love for the game. Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment says the program now reaches more than 200 schools and 40,000 children each year.

The training center is the only youth facility in the tri-state area equipped with Shoot360’s immersive technology. It includes eight interactive training stations: five shooting cages and three skill cages. The same technology is used by most NBA teams and more than 300 college programs.

“It’s a place where fundamentals, teamwork, discipline, [and] mental toughness meet innovation,” said Zussman. “Where expert coaching meets cutting edge technology, and where every kid who walks through these doors knows they’re seen, supported and celebrated.”

Brooklyn Basketball will host open community hours from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, for anyone interested in visiting the facility.

Registration for programs at the Brooklyn Basketball Training Center is now open at brooklyn-basketball.com/programs.