Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy hosts record-breaking Black Tie Ball

By
comments
Posted on
Black Tie Ball 2022 Alexa Hoyer 315
Paul Rudd, Nancy Webster, Governor Kathy Hochul, Robert Levine, Matthew Rhys, Leah Levine and Chris Coffey at the 2022 Black Tie Ball.
Photo by Alexa Hoyer

The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy hosted its annual Brooklyn Black Tie Ball on Oct. 6, raising a whopping $1.4 million to benefit the park’s programming.

This year’s event, held at Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 2, honored honored Robert Levine, founder and CEO of RAL Companies and Affiliates LLC, for his contributions to the waterfront park.

“We were thrilled to raise a record $1.4 million at the gala to support the Conservancy’s arts and culture, recreation, and environmental education programs in Brooklyn Bridge Park and deeply appreciate the generosity of our supporters,” said Nancy Webster, Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy executive director. “With gorgeous weather, breathtaking Harbor views, and rousing company, the evening was magical, and we hope our guests enjoyed their time with us as much as we did celebrating with them.”

State Senator Andrew Gournades, former DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman, Matthew
Rhys, and Conservancy board member Graves Tompkins.Photo by Alexa Hoyer
Governor Kathy Hochul addresses the crowd.Photo by Alexa Hoyer

Webster called Levine an “early champion” of Brooklyn Bridge Park.

“We were honored to celebrate Robert Levine his contributions to Brooklyn Bridge Park and the Conservancy,” said Webster. “Robert was an early champion for the vision of Brooklyn Bridge Park and what the abandoned piers could become.”

Party guests included Emmy award winning and Golden Globe nominated actor Matthew Rhys, NBA veteran and co-founder of Threefourtwo Productions JJ Redick, actor Paul Rudd, and Governor Kathy Hochul, among others.

Chris Coffey, Nancy Webster, Honoree Robert Levine and Eric Landau.Photo by Alexa Hoyer
Guests wined and dined at the annual ball.Photo by Alexa Hoyer

The conservancy’s Black Tie Ball helps fund programming such as the outdoor film series Movies With A View, dance parties, live music, kayaking, and more. Providing a range of opportunities to connect, engage, and celebrate being back together, the conservancy says the diversity of events at Brooklyn Bridge Park will only continue to expand into the 2023 season.

About the Author

Meaghan McGoldrick

As editor-in-chief of Brooklyn Paper, Meaghan leads a team of stellar reporters. Her gig here rounds out close to a decade in local news, with bylines in the Home Reporter, Brooklyn Spectator, and Brooklyn Eagle. She enjoys boxed wine, befriending bodega cats and chasing a good story.

Join the Conversation

