Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy hosts record-breaking Black Tie Ball

The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy hosted its annual Brooklyn Black Tie Ball on Oct. 6, raising a whopping $1.4 million to benefit the park’s programming.

This year’s event, held at Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 2, honored honored Robert Levine, founder and CEO of RAL Companies and Affiliates LLC, for his contributions to the waterfront park.

“We were thrilled to raise a record $1.4 million at the gala to support the Conservancy’s arts and culture, recreation, and environmental education programs in Brooklyn Bridge Park and deeply appreciate the generosity of our supporters,” said Nancy Webster, Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy executive director. “With gorgeous weather, breathtaking Harbor views, and rousing company, the evening was magical, and we hope our guests enjoyed their time with us as much as we did celebrating with them.”

Webster called Levine an “early champion” of Brooklyn Bridge Park.

“We were honored to celebrate Robert Levine his contributions to Brooklyn Bridge Park and the Conservancy,” said Webster. “Robert was an early champion for the vision of Brooklyn Bridge Park and what the abandoned piers could become.”

Party guests included Emmy award winning and Golden Globe nominated actor Matthew Rhys, NBA veteran and co-founder of Threefourtwo Productions JJ Redick, actor Paul Rudd, and Governor Kathy Hochul, among others.

The conservancy’s Black Tie Ball helps fund programming such as the outdoor film series Movies With A View, dance parties, live music, kayaking, and more. Providing a range of opportunities to connect, engage, and celebrate being back together, the conservancy says the diversity of events at Brooklyn Bridge Park will only continue to expand into the 2023 season.