Best of Brooklyn real estate to shine at Chamber’s Domino Refinery showcase

Industry leaders and community members will gather at the historic Refinery at Domino on Oct. 29 for the 2024 Best of Brooklyn Real Estate Showcase, celebrating the borough’s top real estate projects from the past year.

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to celebrate the borough’s most impressive real estate projects at the 2024 Best of Brooklyn Real Estate Showcase, coming to a landmark site on the Williamsburg waterfront later this month.

The showcase will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Refinery at Domino, the former Domino Sugar Refinery. It will highlight the best real estate projects completed in Brooklyn between January 2023 and June 2024.

The showcase, hosted by the business-boosting group, will celebrate developments across various categories, from residential and commercial properties to public spaces and sustainable design. Attendees will also get to see projects that are shaping the future of Brooklyn’s real estate landscape.

“We are excited to host this year’s Real Estate Showcase. It is a fantastic opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate and promote the best of our borough,” said Randy Peers, president and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce. “These new developments mark another great chapter in the long history of Brooklyn real estate.”

James Whelan, president of the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), will deliver the keynote address. After the showcase, professionals and community members will network and discuss the latest trends in Brooklyn real estate during a formal reception.

Nominations are still open for each category, including arts, education, historic restoration, mixed-use and more. Those interested can submit nominations online, where registration and sponsorship opportunities for the showcase are also open.

Sponsors for the 2024 Best of Brooklyn Real Estate Showcase include Citizens, Optimum Business, Two Trees Management Co., JPMorgan Chase, Cozen O’Connor, International Security Services, Inc., TD Bank and Industry City.

Notabla attendees include Ana Oliveira, senior vice president of Valley Bank and board chair of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce; Bonnie Campbell, principal at Two Trees Management and co-chair of the Real Estate and Development Committee; and Kenneth Fisher, a member of Cozen O’Connor and co-chair of the Real Estate and Development Committee.