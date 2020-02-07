Brooklyn Chamber honors black business owners - Brooklyn Paper

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce honors four black business owners with along history in the borough.

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce honored African-American and Carribean-American businesses at the Billie Holiday Theater in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Feb. 4.

Among the event’s four honorees included Roy Hastick, an immigrant from Grenada and former vice-chair of Community Board 9 in Crown Heights, who founded the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which promotes economic development and small business services on behalf of Caribbean Americans, African Americans, women and other minority entrepreneurs.

Other honorees included National Allotment founder Samuel Dunston, Lillian’s Professional Services CEO Lillian Bowman, and Peter Howell, president of Howell Industries, who were awarded for their many years serving Kings County consumers, according to the president of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.

“Our four honorees…all have long and distinguished histories serving Brooklyn,” said Randy Peers.

The Brooklyn Chamber’s Black History Month celebration was a return to form for the Kings County business booster, which hosted its first black awards gala on Tuesday after suspending the event last year’s incarnation of the annual event.

“I promised as the new President I would return us to our roots,” said Peers.