Community Baby Shower Fund returns to support high-risk maternal health neighborhoods

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso hosts a community baby shower in Brownsville on April 13 as part of his borough-wide maternal health initiative.

Building on the success of the inaugural $50,000 Community Baby Shower Fund, which served hundreds of new and expecting parents in Brooklyn, Borough President Antonio Reynoso on July 28 announced that applications are now open for the second annual fund.

Ten Brooklyn nonprofits will be awarded up to $5,000 in matching funds for community baby showers held before May 31, 2026. The funds will cover costs for baby shower activities and workshops, provide essentials like diapers and baby blankets, and connect attendees with local resources.

The initiative supports Reynoso’s ongoing efforts to address stark maternal health disparities in Black and Brown communities, which continue to face disproportionately high maternal mortality and morbidity rates.

Since taking office in January 2022, Reynoso has allocated $45 million to maternal healthcare improvements at Brooklyn’s three public hospitals, launched a “Healthy Pregnancy” public education campaign, and partnered with Brooklyn College to create a new Advanced Certificate in Perinatal Mental Health, among other initiatives.

Reynoso said he was “proud” to celebrate another year of baby showers and to continue fighting for safer pregnancies, healthier outcomes and stronger support systems for new parents.

“It was incredible to see the first annual Community Baby Shower Fund in action. Across the borough, community members came together to celebrate and uplift families welcoming our newest Brooklynites into the world,” Reynoso said. “These baby showers bring neighbors together and offer resources and support in Black, Brown, and low-income communities that have long been underserved.”

Priority will be given to applicants who plan baby showers in neighborhoods historically impacted by high maternal mortality and morbidity rates, including Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brownsville and Sunset Park, among others.

To qualify, organizations must have current 501(c)(3) status and provide documentation of matching funds equal to the requested amount. They must also have a history of serving prenatal and postnatal individuals and their families, and experience organizing baby showers or similar resource-driven events.

Helena Grant, president of New York State Midwives and co-chair of Reynoso’s Maternal Health Task Force, which he formed in April 2022, said the borough president’s commitment aims “to not only provide essential supplies, foster community connections, and offer access to healthcare resources, but to ultimately promote the well-being of both parents and babies.”

“Maternal health is deeply connected to addressing social determinants of health,” Grant said. “I am grateful to stand by [Reynoso’s] side as we continue to address issues both large and small, working to one day see parents thrive as they expand their families.”

Dr. Wendy Wilcox, chief women’s health officer of NYC Health + Hospitals and chief of obstetrics and gynecology at NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, said the hospital system is proud to support an event “that nurtures healthier beginnings for mothers, babies, and families.”

“By providing education, essential resources, and a network of community support, we are helping to improve equity in maternal and infant health,” Wilcox said. “Together, we can ensure that every baby is welcomed into a strong, informed, and empowered community, paving the way for healthier outcomes for generations to come.”

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are no longer available. Submission does not guarantee funding, and all awards will be issued on a reimbursement basis. Interested organizations can apply through the Community Baby Shower Fund request form on Brooklyn Borough Hall’s website.