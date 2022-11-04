Brooklyn couple indicted for fatal shooting of TSA employee

A Brooklyn couple has been charged in connection to the murder of a Transportation Security Administration worker earlier this year, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Friday.

According to the DA’s office, 45-year-old Donovan Davy, a longtime TSA employee, was shot twice from behind on May 29, after being tailed by the suspects in East Flatbush. The duo — 34-year old Richard Barrett and 32-year old Irene Brown — are charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

“This was a cold-blooded killing that took the life of an innocent man,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “We will never tolerate such acts of violence in Brooklyn and will now work to bring these two defendants to justice.”

In accordance with evidence from the investigation, Barrett allegedly approached Davy from behind before firing several shots from a .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun, hitting him in the back of the neck and right leg.

Barrett then fled the location in a 2010 Nissan Maxima driven by Brown. Video evidence obtained from the New York City Police Department shows the same vehicle dropping off Barrett before the shooting. The footage also depicts the vehicle tailing Davy as he traveled through Central Brooklyn on foot and by bus, before he was shot.

Davy was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cellular data soon tied both Barrett and Brown to the Nissan Maxima, legally registered to Brown. Brown allegedly changed the vehicle’s license plate on June 6, almost one week after the murder.

The motive for the murder remains unclear.

Barrett was arraigned Friday before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Vincent Del Giudice. Brown was arraigned last week before the same judge. Both were ordered to be held without bail.

Both defendants are due back in court on Jan. 11, 2023 and each face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the top count.