‘Steeped in tradition’: Brooklyn firehouse honors fallen on 23rd anniversary of 9/11

Members of Engine Company 214 and Tower Ladder 111 stand solemnly as they honor five fallen comrades who died during the 9/11 attacks.

A Brooklyn firehouse honored several of its own on the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, one of many commemorations taking place across Brooklyn and New York City on Wednesday.

Members of Engine Company 214 and Tower Ladder 111 in Bedford-Stuyvesant remembered five firefighters who were killed during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijacked planes struck the World Trade Center, killing nearly 3,000 people and devastating the city.

“This is a firehouse that is steeped in tradition,” Tower Ladder 111’s Steven McKinney told Brooklyn Paper. “Every time I get on the rig, I take a look at their pictures hanging on the wall to remember their commitment to excellence.”

The FDNY lost 343 firefighters in the line of duty on 9/11 and has since lost 373 more to related illnesses. The firehouse of Engine Company 214 and Tower Ladder 111 has 12 members with connections to those killed or who have passed away from illnesses.

“At this firehouse, you’d hear weights dropping on the floor during a workout or banter in the kitchen. We’d even take bets on whether the job would be on the top floor or in the basement of a brownstone,” Rescue Battalion Chief Malcolm Moore said. “All the guys we lost made us better firefighters through their work ethic, whether during training or at a fire.”

Across New York City, firehouses and communities gathered to reflect on the lasting impact of 9/11 and honor the bravery and sacrifice of those lost.

Assembly Member William Colton and Council Member Susan Zhuang will host a memorial service at Seth Low Park at 11 a.m., and FDNY Battalion 57 will gather for a memorial mass at the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph at noon. Later, locals will pay their respects at candlelight vigils and tributes in places like Bill Brown Park and Asser Levy Park, with events continuing into the evening, including a 7 p.m. ceremony at the American Veterans Memorial Pier in Bay Ridge and an interfaith service on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade at 7:15 p.m. Green-Wood Cemetery will also hold a tribute from 7 to 9 p.m. overlooking the 9/11 Memorial Lights.