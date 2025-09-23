Brooklyn Nets bring back famous Notorious B.I.G.-inspired jerseys, plan Biggie-themed games

The Brooklyn Nets are bringing back their famous Notorious B.I.G.-inspired uniforms, and the team will pay homage to Biggie all season with more than just jerseys.

First introduced in 2018, the Brooklyn Camo City Edition uniforms are trimmed with colorful Coogi-inspired stripes meant to represent the diversity of cultures in Brooklyn and the diversity of the Nets fanbase. At the bottom of the jersey is a shoutout to Biggie’s neighborhood: a Bed-Stuy patch designed by local graphic artist Eric Haze.

The jerseys sold out almost instantly when they were released in 2018, according to the team, and are one of the most popular Nets jerseys of all time. For years, the team has worked to honor and collaborate with local artists and icons — last year’s City Edition uniforms were designed by local artist KAWS, and in 2022 paid tribute to beloved artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The revival of the Brooklyn Camo uniform is part of the NBA’s league-wide City Edition Remix as every team brings back a “remixed” version of a past uniform.

Andrew Karson, the executive vice president of sports and marketing at the Nets’ parent company Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment, said he was “incredibly excited” to bring back the uniforms and pay tribute to “one of Brooklyn’s most enduring cultural icons.”

“The Notorious B.I.G. embodies the relentless hustle, unfiltered authenticity, and audacious creativity that continue to define this borough, and celebrating his legacy through our uniforms allows us to share his story with a new generation of fans,” Karson said. “We are honored to deepen our partnership with the Estate of The Notorious B.I.G. and look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to honor his impact in Brooklyn and around the world.”

Players will don the jerseys for the first time this season at a Sept. 27 public practice session at Potomac Playground in Bed-Stuy, where Biggie grew up. They’ll wear the uniforms at 11 games this season, eight at home in Brooklyn and three away.

But the homage doesn’t end there. Throughout the season, the Nets will partner with Biggie’s estate to celebrate the artist and his legacy. Barclays Center will be outfitted with a special Biggie-themed court, and the team will host several “Biggie Nights,” with special giveaways and entertainment. The first Biggie Night, scheduled for Nov. 11, will feature a yet-to-be-announced halftime performance and a Biggie bobblehead giveaway. More programs will be announced as the season progresses.

“You can’t talk about Brooklyn without invoking the sentiment ‘Spread Love the Brooklyn Way,'” said Elliot Osagie, CEO and Founder of Benin City Entertainment, which manages Biggie’s brand. “The Notorious B.I.G. repped Brooklyn to the fullest and had a resounding effect on everyone who calls Brooklyn home. His influence is unmatched, and it is an immense privilege to honor Biggie and his legacy as one of the most influential cultural icons of all time.”

Osagie said this season’s collaboration is “a true gift to day-one fans and all those Biggie fans yet to be.”

The Brooklyn Nets will start their season on Oct. 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina against the Charlotte Hornets. Their first home game is two days later, Oct. 24, against the Cleveland Cavaliers.