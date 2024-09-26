Brooklyn pols call for Mayor Adams’ resignation, fair trial amid historic indictment

Brooklyn leaders are calling for Mayor Eric Adams’ resignation after his historic indictment on bribery and fraud charges. While some demand he step down, others emphasize the importance of a fair trial.

Mayor Eric Adams was criminally charged on multiple counts of bribery, soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations and wire fraud in a historic Thursday indictment, making him the first sitting New York City mayor to be indicted.

Brooklynites were quick to react to the news, which cast serious doubt on the political future of Kings County’s former borough president.

The 57-page indictment, brought by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, outlines a scheme allegedly dating back nearly a decade. Prosecutors claim Adams solicited and accepted illegal campaign donations from the Turkish government, in exchange for helping fast-track approvals for a Turkish consulate building in Midtown Manhattan.

Adams is also accused of hiding these foreign contributions through straw donations, which he used to obtain $10 million in public matching funds during his 2021 mayoral campaign. Additionally, the indictment alleges Adams accepted over $100,000 in luxury gifts and travel upgrades from Turkish businessmen and officials without disclosing them.

“The accusations made against Mayor Eric Adams are serious, substantial, and pervasive,” Adams’ successor, Borough President Antonio Reynoso, said in a statement Thursday morning. “He’s going to need to put every ounce of his being into protecting himself from these charges at a time when every ounce of his being should be going to the protection of the people of New York City. The Mayor cannot lead this city, nor can he in good faith ask the public to put their trust in him. I ask the Mayor to put New Yorkers first and resign.”

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, the city’s lone Republican congress member, issued a blistering statement demanding Adams’ resignation.

“Mayor Adams has failed our city, has broken the public trust and should resign or be removed by Governor Hochul,” Malliotakis said. “Our city is suffering greatly, taxpayers deserve better and we need to restore a functioning city government as soon as possible.”

Calls for Adams to resign were not limited to those who disagreed with him politically. Democratic City Council Member Crystal Hudson also called for the former beep to step down, citing concerns over his ability to govern effectively with such serious charges hanging over him.

“The more than 8 million New Yorkers in our city need a leader who can focus on building housing, cleaning our streets, educating our children, and keeping our communities safe,” Hudson said. “This Mayor will have only one focus as this indictment plays out, one that will single-handedly inhibit his ability to govern. We deserve better. He must resign immediately.”

Others, like U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke, urged New Yorkers to remember the principle of innocence until proven guilty.

“Today marks a solemn chapter in the history of New York City,” she said in a statement. “In time, Mayor Adams will confront a jury of his peers. As we ready for their verdict, we must not fail to remember that every American, from working people to public officials, are entitled to the presumption of their innocence when accused of wrongdoing. And so, I pray the Mayor faces a fair trial, and I pray its judgment is centered in justice.”

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries emphasized the need for a fair legal process while expressing concern for the city’s future.

“The indictment of a sitting mayor is a serious and sober moment for New York City,” Jeffries said. “Like every other New Yorker and American, Eric Adams is entitled to the presumption of innocence. That principle is central to the administration of justice in the United States of America. A jury of the Mayor’s peers will now evaluate the charges in the indictment and ultimately render a determination. In the meantime, I pray for the well-being of our great City.”

State Sen. Iwen Chu called the indictment “deeply troubling.”

“While the Mayor is innocent until proven guilty, the city deserves a leader who can retain trust and focus fully, without distraction, on the issues impacting New Yorkers,” she said in a statement. “For the benefit of all New Yorkers, and to spare the city from further disruption, Mayor Adams must immediately resign and allow for real leadership to move us forward.

Adams, who was elected in 2022, immediately fired back, holding a press conference at Gracie Mansion where he again denied all the allegations, urging New Yorkers to “wait and hear our side of the narrative.”

“It’s an unfortunate day and a painful day,” Adams said. “But aside from that, it’s a day when we finally reveal why, for 10 months, I have gone through this. And I look forward to defending myself and defending the people of this city as I have done for my entire professional career.”

The charges follow a nearly year-long investigation led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI and the city’s Department of Investigation. Adams has criticized federal law enforcement, alleging they improperly leaked case details to the press.

If Adams resigns, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams will step in as acting mayor, triggering a 60-day special election. If he refuses, either Gov. Kathy Hochul or an “inability committee” comprising the city comptroller, a deputy mayor, the City Council speaker, and the most senior borough president could force him out.

Adams’ tenure, already marked by four federal investigations and a strained relationship with the City Council, now faces its most significant test as he confronts the fallout from the indictment.

In the meantime, the world will still turn in New York City, one local pol stressed.

“The @NYCCouncil, NYC’s legislative body, is open for business today. 300K+ city employees, teachers, cops, firefighters, sanitation workers, and 4+ million others are doing their jobs today,” Council Member Justin Brannan posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “That’s what New York City is all about. We show up and we do our jobs.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Additional reporting by Ethan Stark-Miller, Robert Pozarycki, Dean Moses & Kirstyn Brendlen