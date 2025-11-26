Cops seek two men in subway stabbing near Newkirk Avenue station

Police tape marks the area near the Brooklyn-bound platform at Newkirk Avenue station after a stabbing incident. The victim was treated for a stab wound to the arm.

Detectives in Brooklyn South and the 67th Precinct are searching for two suspects they say stabbed a man Tuesday afternoon near the Newkirk Avenue station in Little Haiti.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 25, just steps from the 2 and 5 subway lines. The victim suffered a single stab wound to the right arm and ran onto the Brooklyn-bound platform seeking help.

Authorities said details about the suspects are limited.

In Brooklyn’s 67th Precinct, which covers East Flatbush and Remsen Village, felony assaults are down 11.5% year-to-date through Nov. 23, according to the most recent NYPD data. Crime in the precinct is also down in five of seven major categories, with only robbery and grand larceny showing increases this year.

Anyone with information regarding Tuesday’s incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.