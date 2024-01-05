Cops looking for Brownsville cell phone snatcher aboard 4 train: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man who allegedly snatched the cell phone of a fellow straphanger on a subway train in Brownsville on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old victim reported that she was aboard a northbound 4 train approaching the Rockaway Avenue subway station at around 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, when she was approached by the alleged suspect.

When the train arrived at the station, the man ripped the phone and cellphone case, containing credit cards, out of her hands and exited the train, police said. The woman was not injured.

Police released a photo of the alleged suspect on Friday, asking for the public’s help to identify him.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crimestoppers website, or on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @NYPDTips.

In the 73rd precinct, where Tuesday’s incident occurred, there were 53 reports of transits crimes in 2023, with six occurring in the last week of the year, according to the lasted NYPD data.