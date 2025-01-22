Bushwick bares all this Valentine’s Day with night of naked comedy

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A lineup of comedians will be grinning and baring it all this Valentine’s Day at the Bushwick Comedy Club.

“Guests think they came to gawk at naked people,” said Billy Procida, host and producer of The Naked Comedy Show. “But after the first 90 seconds of each set, they realize: They also want good jokes.”

For Procida, garnering laughs while in the buff is old hat. A longtime fixture in New York’s comedy scene, he has been eager to bring his show to a new venue since its inception in the basement of a Bushwick sex club in 2023.

“I’m excited to bring the Naked Comedy Show to Bushwick Comedy Club,” Procida said. “It’s an upstart space founded and run by stand-up comedians who really care about comedy, and they’ve been so enthusiastic about hosting this event.”

The unique comedy experience kicks off its debut shows at the club on Feb. 14 with two performances at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., promising a night of humor and body positivity — without requiring the audience to let it all hang out. The show will run again on March 14 and 15 before returning to its roots at a secret clothing-optional venue for audience members on April 17.

“It’s a very Bushwick thing,” Procida jokingly told Brooklyn Paper. “It’s the kind of thing that Florida Republican conservatives think we’re all doing in New York City.”

The Bushwick-based comic entered the world of nude comedy himself as a stand-up novice looking to rack up some stage time under the mentorship of Boston’s Andy Ofiesh, who hosts the Naked Comedy Showcase there.

“I used to do Andy Ofiesh’s naked shows back in college,” Procida recalled. “His original philosophy was to challenge seasoned stand-up comedians, making them uncomfortable by performing naked — it’s like a new element they’re not used to.”

Since then, Procida has continued the tradition, building a following in New York City’s alternative comedy scene with the first iteration of the Naked Comedy Show two years ago, which gained traction for its blend of humor and vulnerability.

“I’ve been at sex parties in that basement for like 10 years, so I’m already comfortable being naked there,” he said, referring to the Bushwick sex club. “It was an easy pitch for that crowd.”

Now, the Naked Comedy Show is expanding to traditional comedy venues like Bushwick Comedy Club. While the event offers a bold twist, Procida emphasizes the importance of booking high-quality comedians to take part. “I don’t book whoever’s just willing to do it. I book real good comedians,” he said. “If you saw the same show and everyone was clothed, you’d still think it was a great comedy show.”

The revue has since attracted high-profile comedians from The Tonight Show, America’s Got Talent, Comedy Central, with nearly 100 comedians booked over 42 shows in the past two years.

Not every comedian he asks is ready to stand in their naked truth but for those who are brave enough, Procida says it as an opportunity for them to challenge themselves. “There’s a sense of radical self-love when you perform naked,” he said. “Even if you’re not in love with your body, you get to see a positive reaction from the audience, which can be a powerful experience.”

So far, audiences have been extremely supportive of the performers and is largely heckler-free. Procida believes this is down to the immediate respect performers earn by only having a microphone stand to cover their modesty.

“I think just because there’s like an inherent, ‘I shouldn’t f-ck with them, because I would never do that’,” he added.

The line-up for the upcoming shows will be finalized and publicized closer to the event dates, and can be found here. Tickets cost $39, but guests wishing to stay for both Feb. 14 shows can get a discounted all-night pass for $70.

So far, the comics confirmed to don their birthday suits this Valentines Day include Rachel Green (“The Other Two,” “Succession”), Jacob Williams (“Wild ‘N Out”), Priya Blunts (“Kill Tony”), and Calise Hawkins (“That Damn Michael Che”).

Intrigued parties can also sign up for email updates here to avail of tickets to the clothing, or nudity, optional shows in April.