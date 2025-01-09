Quantcast
This is an image of a man in a mask, symbolizing a robber.

Police & Fire

Firefighters brave freezing temps to battle Canarsie blaze, rescue pet

By Posted on
DSC_5896
Firefighters from the 58th Battalion work to extinguish a fire on the second floor of a Canarsie home early Wednesday morning.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters braved freezing temperatures early Wednesday to extinguish a fire in Canarsie.

Crews from the FDNY’s 58th Battalion responded to heavy flames on the second floor of a two-story private home at 1445 E. 105th St. shortly after 7:15 a.m.

During their search of the residence, firefighters rescued a pet and reunited it with its owner.

FDNY units prepare to attack the fire at a two-story private dwelling in Canarsie amid freezing temperatures.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About 60 firefighters from 12 units used three hose lines to bring the main fire under control. The blaze was deemed under control at 8 a.m.

The FDNY fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

About the Author

More Canarsie News

More from Around New York