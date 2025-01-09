Firefighters brave freezing temps to battle Canarsie blaze, rescue pet

Firefighters from the 58th Battalion work to extinguish a fire on the second floor of a Canarsie home early Wednesday morning.

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Firefighters braved freezing temperatures early Wednesday to extinguish a fire in Canarsie.

Crews from the FDNY’s 58th Battalion responded to heavy flames on the second floor of a two-story private home at 1445 E. 105th St. shortly after 7:15 a.m.

During their search of the residence, firefighters rescued a pet and reunited it with its owner.

About 60 firefighters from 12 units used three hose lines to bring the main fire under control. The blaze was deemed under control at 8 a.m.

The FDNY fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.