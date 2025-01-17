Canarsie man arraigned for murder after fatal stabbing of wife: DA

Gordon Lewis, 45, of Canarsie, was arraigned on second-degree murder charges after allegedly fatally stabbing his wife, Antoinette Stewart-Gordon, 47, during a domestic dispute, and injuring their 15-year-old son who tried to intervene, prosecutors said.

A Canarsie man accused of fatally stabbing his wife during what prosecutors described as a “jealous rage” has been arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and related offenses, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Gordon Lewis, 45, allegedly attacked his wife, Antoinette Stewart-Gordon, 47, on Dec. 22 inside their East 81st St. home near Flatlands Avenue. Prosecutors say Lewis also slashed the couple’s 15-year-old son when the teen tried to protect his mother.

“This tragic case of domestic violence has left a family shattered — a woman’s life was taken, and her teenage son now bears the deep emotional scars of witnessing such a brutal act,” District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. “No family should ever have to suffer this kind of pain, and we are fully committed to seeking justice for them while holding those who commit gender-based violence accountable. For anyone facing abuse, please know that you are not alone — help and support are available.”

According to investigators, the couple had separated and were dating other people at the time of the incident. Lewis allegedly returned home on Dec. 22 and noticed what appeared to be a bruise or “hickey” on Stewart-Gordon’s neck. Prosecutors say he began choking her, prompting their son to intervene.

Lewis then went to the kitchen, retrieved a knife, and fatally stabbed Stewart-Gordon multiple times in the neck and body, prosecutors said. The teenager was slashed on the hand while trying to defend his mother and fled to a neighbor’s apartment to call 911.

Stewart-Gordon was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The teen was treated for his injuries and later released.

Lewis surrendered to police at the 69th Precinct the following day and was arraigned Wednesday before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Deepa Ambekar. He is charged with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on March 5. If convicted of the top charge, Lewis faces up to 25 years to life in prison.