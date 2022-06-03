Brooklyn Pride: 7 events to celebrate Pride for all ages this month

It’s officially Pride month! New York City is the original home of Pride, which is celebrated in June to commemorate the Stonewall Riots of June 1969. Of course, the most famous parade and celebration is in Manhattan at the end of the month, but you don’t have to wait that long — or travel that far — to celebrate love, liberation and the LGBTQ+ community.

Starting on Friday, June 3, Nitehawk Cinema’s Prospect Park and Williamsburg locations are celebrating Pride with a new “Be Gay, Do Crime” film series, curated by Desmond Thorne and writer Shayna Maci Warner and inspired by Warner’s essay “Pride is a Riot.” Enjoy carefully-selected movies including “The Living End,” “Tangerine,” and “Desperate Living,” with some special screenings including live performances or introductions before the projector comes on. Select screenings will also donate $10 from each ticket purchase to the Ali Forney Center for Homeless LGBTQ Youth.

Begins Friday, June 3, at midnight, with screenings at both locations continuing until June 25. $25.50. Nitehawk Cinema Williamsburg, 136 Metropolitan Ave. between Berry Street and Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg.

The Brooklyn Museum hosts a free evening of gallery tours, musical performances, and more in their hallowed halls on the first Saturday of each month. On June 4, the event, which runs until 10pm, is full of queer artists, musicians, and more. Make a silkscreen Pride poster in the courtyard, take in a performance from the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, and listen to readings of poems by bisexual Brooklyn writer and activist June Jordan.

Saturday, June 4. 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Free to attend, RSVP in advance. The Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway at Washington Avenue in Crown Heights.

Bay Ridge’s first official Pride event is coming this weekend! Queer organization GayRidge Pride, which has hosted a number of events in the nabe in the last two years, is hosting a family-friendly afternoon of programs and activities. Enjoy an art show, drag story time, a queer pet march, live music, and more!

Sunday, June 5. 12-5 p.m. Free to attend. Owl’s Head Park, Colonial Road and 68th Street in Bay Ridge.

Hear stories from photographer and documentarian Bob Van Degna at the opening of an exhibit featuring his images of New York City Pride celebrations through history. Look through Degna’s extensive collection of photographs, plus enjoy a special Drag Story Hour, beverages, and light refreshments.

Thursday, June 6. 6 p.m. Free to attend, RSVP in advance. Brooklyn Community Pride Center Crown Heights, 1561 Bedford Ave. between President and Union streets in Crown Heights.

This year’s Brooklyn Pride Festival and Twilight Pride Parade, hosted by the Park Slope Fifth Avenue BID, is set to be the biggest one yet, with over 68 entries in the evening parade and a full day of celebrations and entertainment before the parade kicks off. The day begins with the LGBTQIA+ 5k Run/Walk, followed by an afternoon of live music, food, and goods offered by local vendors at the Pride Festival. The Twilight Parade, marshaled by Mark Caserta and the Rainbow Heights Club, kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 11. Free to attend. Events begin at 10am and continue through 10 p.m. Pride Festival kicks off at 11 a.m. on Fifth Avenue between Union and Ninth streets in Park Slope, while the Twilight Pride Parade steps off at 7:30 p.m. from Fifth Avenue between Lincoln and Ninth streets.

Join Brooklyn’s first Youth Pride event for young folks and allies age 13-20. Play carnival games, snap some pictures in a selfie photo booth, and dance to live music spun by DJ Trini — plus, register to vote if you’re of age. Then, head inside for an evening of performances and a KiKi Ball, which will be judged by BHawk Snipes, Eris Aubrey, and Legendary Spyder Ninja.

Sunday, June 12. 12:30-5 p.m. Free to attend, register in advance. Littlefield NYC, 635 Sackett St. between Third and Fourth avenues in Gowanus.

Looking for a quiet, teen-friendly Pride activity? The Brooklyn Public Library’s Washington Irving Library has the perfect afternoon planned, with some special Read With Pride kits to be enjoyed either in the library or at home. Learn about how far LGBTQ+ rights have come in the U.S. — and about how far we still have to go, and relax with some coloring if you want to hang out at the library when you’re done! Best for ages 10-18.

Tuesday, June 14. Free to attend, first come first served. 4 p.m. Washington Irving Library, 360 Irving Ave. between Woodbine and Palmetto streets in Bushwick.