Coney Island man indicted for sex trafficking and raping 15-year-old girl: DA

A Coney Island man has been indicted on charges including sex trafficking a child and promoting prostitution for allegedly trafficking, assaulting and raping a 15-year-old girl between Nov. 3 and Nov. 28, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Monday.

According to the investigation, 26-year-old Sayquan Fleming, who also goes by the name “Spectacular,” allegedly lured the young victim into an apartment in the Marlboro Houses in Coney Island around Nov. 3, 2025. Fleming allegedly took the child’s phone and purse, including her high school identification.

The victim then had to dress in lingerie that Fleming gave her before taking her and another female to a street prostitution track in East New York, known as “Penn Track,” a stretch of roadway along Pennsylvania Avenue near Wortman and Georgia avenues. Here, the victim was forced to solicit men for sexual acts in return for money from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Fleming, who is also accused of forcing several other females into prostitution, allegedly posted nude and semi-nude photographs of the teen on websites for commercial sex, with the money going directly to the defendant.

For almost an entire month, the defendant allegedly forced the minor victim into prostitution at Penn Track and in the stairwell of his Coney Island apartment building. Additionally, if the sex buyer wanted the victim to go to them, they would send a car service to pick up the teen from the defendant’s residence to bring her to their place, where she was forced to engage in sexual conduct for money — all of which she allegedly had to turn over to the defendant.

The teen has also accused Fleming of raping and assaulting her on multiple occasions, including one time when he accused her of not giving him all the money she made. On another occasion, the defendant allegedly ordered the other women to assault the minor to prove their loyalty to him.

The young victim was finally able to convince the defendant to let her go on Nov. 28 and confided in a school counselor in December, who reported the crime to law enforcement.

“As alleged, this defendant horrifically exploited a teenager in a month-long sex trafficking nightmare,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “Today’s indictment underscores our commitment to protecting girls and at-risk individuals and ensuring those who engage in sex trafficking face serious consequences.”

Fleming was arraigned on Dec. 22 before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun, and charged in a 27-count indictment with sex trafficking of a child, sex trafficking by force, second-degree assault, third-degree rape, second-degree promoting prostitution, endangering the welfare of a child, and related counts.

Fleming’s bail was set at $300,000 cash or $2 million bond, and he was ordered to return to court on Feb. 11, 2026.