Police are searching for the gunman who shot two people in Fort Greene on Monday afternoon, which sent the NYPD on a neighborhood-wide chase to find the shooter.

According to authorities, cops arrived on the scene near 24 Monument Walk, within the confines of the NYCHA complex to the north of Fort Greene Park, at around 11:10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old male laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics rushed the bloodied victim to Brooklyn Hospital in critical condition for treatment, where he is being aided by medical personnel.

Separately, a 21-year-old male took himself to Brooklyn Hospital after getting hit with a bullet in his left hand. He is expected to survive.

Cops have not yet made any arrests in this case, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Following the shooting, a neighbor bemoaned the scourge of gun violence, and lamented the lack of safety she feels.

“I am afraid to open my curtains,” said Pearl Jackson. “There is always something happening around here.”

Citywide, between Jan. 1 and March 29, when the most recent NYPD data is available, there had been 230 victims of gun violence in the Big Apple — lower than the 278 victims over the same timeframe last year.

In the 88th NYPD Precinct, where Monday’s shooting occurred, there had been just one other shooting victim between New Year’s Day and March 29.

For more coverage of Fort Greene, head to BrooklynPaper.com.