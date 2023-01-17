‘The definition of love’: Popular Bay Ridge restaurant Coszcal de Allende to close

Coszcal de Allende, a popular Bay Ridge eatery known for its local charm and authentic Mexican cuisine, will soon close its doors, owners announced last week.

In a post on social media, those behind the family-run restaurant called Coszcal “the definition of love.”

“With the saddest of hearts the Coszcal Team is announcing that we will be closing this year due to landlord issues,” the post read. “We do not have an exact date yet, but we just know it’s soon.”

Coszcal, originally a deli named Pancho’s, began serving Mexican meals on Third Avenue more than a decade ago. For the last 15 years, owners said, they welcomed area natives and tourists alike for a taste of their authentic menu, written completely in Spanish.

While it remains unclear exactly what “landlord issues” the business was having (management declined to comment further when contacted by Brooklyn Paper), owners said they hope to see their most loyal patrons for some of their “last services.”

“Coszcal was the definition of love and it holds the dearest memories,” the team wrote on social media. “We love and appreciate every one of you guys.”

As word of the impending closure began to spread, Ridgeites flocked to the restaurant to get their last fixes of Flautas Callejaras and Enchiladas de Allende, some of the shop’s most popular dishes. Inside Coszcal, the walls are lined with cultural trinkets, highlighting the rich Mexican culture, and its al fresco dining area out back is as bright and colorful as it is spacious.

One local, Annette Jordan, called the Hispanic hotspot a “blessing to the neighborhood” with owners who go above and beyond to make you feel at home.

“Truly the loveliest owners, who always provided the best food and hospitality,” Jordan told Brooklyn Paper. “I remember we went to eat late one night, and even though they were about to close, the owner welcomed us in and cooked off the menu for us, what she was cooking for her family. You always felt like family when you went there, and we chose to celebrate many birthdays there.”

Countless other locals mourned the loss of yet another mom-and-pop business in the comments of Coszcal’s social media posts.

“I’m very sorry to hear this,” state Senator Andrew Gounardes wrote on Facebook. “This is one my family’s favorite spots! We’ve made so many great memories here over the years.”

Speaking with Brooklyn Paper, Jordan criticized “greedy and inflexible” landlords for shutting out businesses as beloved as Coszcal.

“It’s infuriating that landlords are being so greedy and inflexible with small businesses, especially regarding restaurants who have been through so much due to the pandemic already,” she said. “I would gladly contribute to any sort of fundraising to try and keep this place open.”

Coszcal remains open for now at 6824 Third Avenue.