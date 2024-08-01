Crane collapses onto Borough Park apartment building

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A crane partially collapsed in Borough Park and smashed through the roof of an apartment building on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters, police officers, and paramedics swarmed the scene after the truck boom crashed into the top of 1442 44th St. at around 2:30 p.m., per the FDNY. The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear, though it seemed that part of the boom had broken off from the raised arm.

A neighbor told Brooklyn Paper the crane had been lowering beams when it snapped off.

All construction workers and residents were accounted for after the crash, and no injuries have been reported. Inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings were on the scene assessing the incident on Thursday afternoon.

The boom truck, still parked on the street, appeared to belong to Fort Greene-based rigging company Heavy Duty Lifting. Brooklyn Paper was not immediately able to reach the company for comment.

According to city records, the owners of 1442 44th St. filed plans to convert six units into four in 2015. The DOB approved application in 2018 and has since issued a number of permits for plumbing and electrical work, though all have since expired. No active construction permits were listed on the department’s website, and the building has racked up a number of citations for work without a proper permit, or work deviating from what had been approved.

Records also show that the building has not been validly registered with the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development since 2015.

This is a breaking news story, check back for additional updates. Last updated 8/1/2024, 5:47 p.m.