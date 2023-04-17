Quantcast
Crown Heights

Gunman shoots Crown Heights victim in the head

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A 36-year-old man is in critical condition after a gunman shot him in the head outside a Crown Heights bodega on Saturday evening.

First responders arrived on the scene on Kingston Avenue near St. John’s Place, where they found the bloodied victim in a parked car with a gunshot wound to his head shortly after 5 p.m.

Paramedics rushed the man to Kings County Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Cops have not yet made any arrests in this case, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Cops have not yet made any arrests in this case, and the investigation remains ongoing.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police have not identified a suspect, nor made any arrests in the case. The investigation remains ongoing. 

So far this year there have been three other shooting incidents in the 77th NYPD Precinct, where Saturday’s shooting occurred, according to the latest NYPD data.

For more coverage of Crown Heights, head to BrooklynPaper.com.

