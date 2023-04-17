Gunman shoots Crown Heights victim in the head

A 36-year-old man was shot in the head inside of a parked vehicle on Saturday.

A 36-year-old man is in critical condition after a gunman shot him in the head outside a Crown Heights bodega on Saturday evening.

First responders arrived on the scene on Kingston Avenue near St. John’s Place, where they found the bloodied victim in a parked car with a gunshot wound to his head shortly after 5 p.m.

Paramedics rushed the man to Kings County Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police have not identified a suspect, nor made any arrests in the case. The investigation remains ongoing.

So far this year there have been three other shooting incidents in the 77th NYPD Precinct, where Saturday’s shooting occurred, according to the latest NYPD data.

