Police are looking for these suspects in the Crown Heights assault and robbery.

Four suspects assaulted and robbed a pizza delivery driver in Crown Heights earlier this month, and police are asking the public for help identifying the men responsible.

According to the NYPD, the 36-year-old victim was dropping off the cheese pie near 1548 East New York Ave., located at the New York City Housing Authority’s Howard Houses at around 2:32 p.m. on May 3 when the group approached.

The suspects then began hitting the victim in the head multiple times, before grabbing his cell phone and fleeing the location on foot, and scurrying into a nearby building at 290 Blake Ave, cops said.

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after and took the injured victim to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.

Between New Year’s Day and May 14, when the most recent NYPD data is available, there had been 70 robberies and 145 felony assaults in the 77th Police Precinct, where the pizza man’s assault occurred.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

