Blooming resilience: Daffodil Project marks 23 years of tribute and transformation in NYC

Volunteers have planted more than 9 million daffodil bulbs donated by The Daffodil Project across New York City. The flowers aren’t just beautiful — they’re an important tool of civic engagement, according to New Yorkers for Parks.

What began as a tribute to the victims of Sept. 11 is now in its 23rd year, bringing color, civic engagement and community to New York.

Over the years, the Daffodil Project has brought together more than 500,000 volunteers to plant over 10 million freely distributed daffodil bulbs across local communities.

The project, which now serves as a tribute to those lost on 9/11 and during the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrates the advocacy of volunteers who consistently work toward equitable and resilient park systems. It is the largest annual volunteer effort in New York City history, run each year by New Yorkers for Parks.

“Every year, the Daffodil Project unites thousands of New Yorkers dedicated to improving and advocating for their community parks,” said New Yorkers for Parks Executive Director Adam Ganser. “This beloved initiative is an opportunity to heal while looking towards the future; to honor those we’ve lost, celebrate New York City’s resilience, and champion the long-overdue investment in our city’s parks system and the New Yorkers who depend on it.”

This year’s daffodil distributions will take place on the following dates between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.:

Saturday, Sept. 21: Brooklyn (Prospect Park Plaza West)

Sunday, Sept. 22: Staten Island (Brookfield Park)

Sunday, Sept. 29: Manhattan (Union Square North Plaza)

Saturday, Oct. 5: The Bronx (St. Mary’s Playground West)

Sunday, Oct. 6: Queens (The Overlook at Forest Park)

Sunday, Oct. 19: Harlem (A. Philip Randolph Square)

Sunday, Oct. 5: Queens (Far Rockaway at the RISE Center at 58-03 Rockaway Beach Blvd_

More information about the Daffodil Project such as sign-ups for pickups and volunteering, where to find plantings, and the best time to plant can be found at ny4p.org/daffodil.