Diana Ross returning to Kings Theatre next year to mark a decade of revival

Soul legend Diana Ross, who first graced the Kings Theatre stage when the historic Flatbush venue reopened in 2015, is set to return to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its grand reopening. Ross is seen here performing at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival in England.

It’s her turn!

Soul legend Diana Ross will return to Kings Theatre next year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its grand reopening.

Ross, who was the first artist to perform at the historic Flatbush venue when it reopened in 2015, will take the stage on Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, March 1, 2025. The 10th anniversary celebrations will also feature performances throughout February by artists such as Jack White, 070 Shake, and Father John Misty.

Originally opened as Loews Theatre on Sept. 7, 1929, the movie house became a centerpiece of Flatbush before closing in 1977 and falling into disrepair.

Efforts to restore the Versailles-inspired venue gained steam under former borough president Marty Markowitz in 2013, but the $95 million renovations did not begin until the former Beep left office. The project revived the opulent venue, including its grand lobby, ornate chandeliers, and rich red carpeting, to its Jazz Age glory.

Ross’s 2015 performance marked a new chapter for the 3,000-seat theater, which has become a hub for world-class artists and local talent, drawing audiences from across Brooklyn and beyond.

For Kings Theatre General Manager Kate Hesler, the upcoming celebration is a tribute to the enduring power of live performance.

“Welcoming Diana Ross back to mark this milestone is a full-circle moment, and we’re proud to celebrate it alongside our audiences, artists, and community partners who have made it all possible,” said Hess. “Ten years ago, we reopened Kings Theatre with a vision to be more than just a venue — we set out to create a home for culture, community, and unforgettable experiences. Today, that vision is alive and thriving.”

The 10-year anniversary celebrations also coincide with Kings Theatre’s 95th year in Brooklyn, which was commemorated in September with the restoration of its original hand-painted marquee with the help of local artist Spencer Alexander.

Alexander said he painstakingly revived the sign, uncovering and replicating its historic colors and designs of the original marquee.

“What was fun about this project was retracing the steps of the painter who originally painted the sign 95 years ago,” said Alexander. “I wanted to honor their work and replicate it as it was originally painted as accurately as possible.”

Keeping in line with the theater’s artistic legacy, Kings’ courtyard now features the latest installation in artist Tom Fruin’s acclaimed ICON series. Inspired by concert wristbands, “You Will Clap Watertower (2024)” is a colorful structure constructed from reclaimed steel and plexiglass that celebrates the energy of live performance and sustainability.

Tickets for Diana Ross go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. More details and King Theater’s full line-up can be found on its website.